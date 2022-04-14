Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 14April 15, 2022
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 14
The march to Rebellion on April 23 continued Thursday night on Impact Wrestling with an episode of the AXS TV presentation headlined by the latest physical battle between Jonah and PCO.
The culmination of that rivalry was just one match on a jam-packed card that introduced the Impact faithful to the Major Players, featured another Champ Champ Challenge from Deonna Purrazzo and an appearance from Ring of Honor world champion Jonathan Gresham.
What went down and how did it affect the road to Rebellion?
Find out now with this recap of the April 14 broadcast.
W. Morrissey Promo
- "For the first time in my life, I can say that I am not alone and that is because of all of you. So thank you for continuing to show me support."
- "If you don't listen to me, you're gonna end up half-dead on the floor of this arena again. Got it?" Myers warned his rival.
- The heels stood tall sporting "Major Players" t-shirts, hinting at the new name of their faction and establishing dominance early.
W. Morrissey kicked off the show by recalling the last time he was in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, the withdrawal-related seizure that led to him being carried out on a stretcher, and his climb back to health and sobriety.
The emotional big man stood in the center of the former ECW Arena, the fans raining down with cheers of support and chants of his name before Brian Myers interrupted. Chelsea Green and Digital Media champion Matt Cardona interrupted a sure-thing ass-whooping and helped drive Morrissey through a table in a red-hot open to the show.
In one segment, Impact established a top-tier babyface that fans genuinely want to root for and introduced a trio of heels for him to compete against. Cardona has been as buzz-worthy as anyone recently and the idea of him leading a trio that includes Myers and Green is appealing and should benefit all three of them.
Grade
A+
Top Moments
Deonna Purrazzo's Champ-Champ Challenge
- The finish, with Purrazzo countering the lariat clothesline into her submission hold, was fantastic.
- Nightengale choosing to fight for the ROH title made sense and tipped the cap to her history with that promotion.
The latest edition of Deonna Purrazzo's Champ Champ Challenge saw The Virtuosa defend against Willow Nightengale, who opted to battle for the Ring of Honor Women's Championship.
A competitive, back-and-forth match saw Nightengale impress and prove why she is one of the hottest free agents in women's wrestling as she nearly upset one of the best wrestlers in the world. Purrazzo capitalized on a single opening, delivering a powerbomb out of the corner and countering a big clothesline into the Venus di Milo submission for the win.
Purrazzo is a standard-bearer in professional wrestling, one of the very best technicians in any company and an elite women's wrestler. She is an elite talent and if Impact does not have any other plans for her, there are far worse options than letting her have great matches every so many weeks, against top indie talent.
Nightengale is immensely talented and has charisma for days. There is a reason she has appeared on Impact, Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling TV in the same month. She is about to open some eyes on a big stage and performances like this are why.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Rocky Romero vs. Jonathan Gresham
- "This is an encyclopedia of wrestling," Matthew Rehwoldt said on commentary, citing the variety of styles (strong style, technical, submission) utilized to that point.
- Rehwoldt, on fire on the mic, put over the frustration Eddie Edwards has felt with being underappreciated over the years, laying out the backstory for his recent actions and the foundation for his match with Gresham at Rebellion.
A bit technical with some strikes sprinkled in for good measure, Ring of Honor champion Jonathan Gresham and Rocky Romero delivered a hotly competitive match that saw The Octopus outlast Romero by outwrestling him.
Rolling him up, hooking his feet and preventing him from kicking out, Gresham bested a man whose roots are also in ROH.
This was a great showcase for Gresham, who Impact probably had hopes of signing to a contract before the news of Tony Khan's purchase of ROH. With his availability to the company in question, do not be surprised if Gresham's run of victories with the promotion comes to an end at Rebellion against Eddie Edwards.
That match has a ton of potential to be one of the best on the entire card and, hopefully, strengthen the credibility of Honor No More, which has struggled to score big wins consistently.
Grade
B-
Top Moments
Josh Alexander vs. Moose Hype; Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley
- Backstage, Ace Austin attempted to talk "Speedball" Mike Bailey into working together against X-Division champion Trey Miguel at Rebellion.
- A closeup revealed a beet-red chest and back of Maclin, the result of a physical battle with Shelley.
- Shelley used the ringside area to his advantage, proving his situational awareness is impeccable.
- Tom Hannifan brought up Shelley's win as a message to Bullet Club, whose "Switchblade" Jay White will battle Chris Sabin and Maclin in a three-way dance at Rebellion, in an alert and quality soundbite.
A fantastic video package put over the six-month rivalry between Josh Alexander and Moose over the Impact World Championship. The company is low-key great at producing these types of videos, which combine the entertainment element and a real-sports feel to create genuine excitement for upcoming matches.
A surprisingly physical match saw Shelley capitalize on Maclin's lack of focus on him and the match at hand to score the win with Shell Shocked.
There will be some that question the idea of Shelley going over when the attention should be paid to Maclin and developing him into a potential main event competitor, but the conflict is between Maclin and Sabin. By booking Maclin to lose the match by focusing too much on Sabin, only strengthens that feud and gives him an out.
Maclin will be fine, Shelley picked up a big win for a company he was hugely influential in for many years and the Rebellion three-way adds some much-needed heat following its announcement earlier in the show.
Grade
B
Top Moments
Bullet Club Interrupted Honor No More
- "...we handed you your asses back in Japan in 2015," Gallows said of Honor No More's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett.
- "You're the toys no one wants to play with anymore," Karl Anderson said of the Ring of Honor alumni.
- "Since we're in the mean streets of Philly...do you want to fight about it?" Chris Bey asked, setting up a showdown between factions.
Honor No More's Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, PCO and Vincent hit the ring alongside Maria Kanellis for a promo in which the former three passionately reminded fans of their motivations for the faction's actions thus far in their Impact run.
Bullet Club interrupted and reasserted themselves as the best faction before a brawl erupted.
The segment was almost certainly designed to set up a multi-man tag match, which was announced for the Philadelphia tapings ahead of time. It should be a hot match between guys the fans in that particular arena know and have long-term connections with.
Unfortunately, it does not feel like a match Honor No More is likely to win.
That faction desperately needs a big win because as it is now, they are slightly hovering above "enhancement talent that gets TV time" status and that is inexcusable for a collection of competitors that talented.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Jonah vs. PCO
- PCO kicked out at one and Jonah's facial expressions sold the shock and awe of the moment.
- PCO's Reanimator from the top rope, which he missed before crashing onto the ring apron, was unsettling.
- Jonah's inability to keep PCO down put over the seeming invincibility of the unhuman member of Honor No More but also led to an impressive Tsunami that drove a chair into the French-Canadian Frankenstein's body.
Heavyweight battles between two bruisers will never not be awesome and that was certainly the case this week as Jonah battled PCO.
The two settled their score in another physically brutal match that forced them to throw everything they had at one another, culminating with Jonah capitalizing on a missed Reanimator and delivering the Tsunami for the impressive victory.
Yes, PCO probably should have won to help build Honor No More's credibility but in this case, it is understandable why he did not. Jonah has a big Rebellion match against Tomohiro Ishii of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and needs to be protected in order to preserve the intrigue and excitement surrounding the bout.
PCO will always be over. Jonah is finally the unstoppable force he should have been in NXT and on the WWE roster before his untimely release. Continue pushing him because his opponent has equity with fans and will be just fine as long as he can sit up one more time.
Grade
C+
Top Moments