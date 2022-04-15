UFC 274: Previewing Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje and the Rest of the Card

0 of 5

UFC 273 is only a few days behind us, but fans are already looking ahead to UFC 274, the promotion's next pay-per-view event, scheduled for May 7 in Phoenix, Arizona.

UFC 274 features two title fights, appearances from a host of ranked contenders and rising prospects, and possibly the final farewells of two MMA legends. In other words, it's stacked.

Headlining honors will go to a lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira of Brazil, and challenger Justin Gaethje, who has established himself as one of the scariest fighters in the division.

In the co-main event, meanwhile, strawweight queen Rose Namajunas will look to the first loss of her UFC career against former champion Carla Esparza, who has asserted herself as the top contender in a division that's full of them.

Before any gold is up for grabs, fans will be treated to a lightweight showdown that looks like guaranteed excitement, as former interim champion Tony Ferguson looks to bounce back from the worst skid of his career against former Bellator king Michael Chandler.

As if all of that wasn't enough to get fans drooling in anticipation, the card also features appearances from MMA legends Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, who could easily be fighting for the last time opposite Ovince Saint Preux and Joe Lauzon respectively.

Throw in a main card appearance from rising flyweight contender Tracy Cortez, and we're got a pretty compelling night of fights on our hands.

Keep scrolling for a full preview of the action to come.

UFC 274 Fight Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Danny Roberts vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick