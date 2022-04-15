WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Which Brand Has the Better Roster Right Now?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Coming out of WrestleMania 38, WWE has done a decent job of resetting the rosters for Raw and SmackDown by bringing in fresh and familiar faces, from Cody Rhodes and Lacey Evans to Tommaso Ciampa and Raquel Rodriguez.

Prior to The Show of Shows, it was apparent Raw was producing higher quality shows week to week whereas SmackDown struggled with the crop of talent it had available. Various departures and injuries caused the blue brand to lose some of its most promising prospects, but those who remained shined to the best of their ability.

Raw hasn't been without its flaws this year, either. Although it featured more engaging storylines leading into WrestleMania, certain divisions lacked focus and could have benefited from the new blood that debuted last year and was later released.

WWE could make more of an effort to improve both brands going forward while also continuing what has worked recently. That would give viewers a greater incentive to tune in on a regular basis and increase interest in the product overall.

Survivor Series has traditionally been when WWE pits the two shows against each other in a battle for brand supremacy, but now is as appropriate of a time as ever to do a complete breakdown in an attempt to determine who has the better all-around roster right now.