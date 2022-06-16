Celtics' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Finals Loss

0 of 3

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' season is over following Thursday's Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics started the year 25-25 before rolling off 26 wins in their final 32 games to go 51-31 overall and finish second in the Eastern Conference.

Highlights included the best seasons of Marcus Smart's and Robert Williams III's careers and great performances from All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston also received solid contributions from complementary players such as Al Horford, Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard, among others.

The first 50 games may have been ugly, but all in all, it was a good season for the C's under the new leadership of general manager Brad Stevens and head coach Ime Udoka.

But the Celtics' season is now over, and Boston has to figure out what it will take to get the team over the hump and in possession of another Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Here's a look at the Celtics' free agents and some potential free-agent targets, as well as where Boston could go in the draft.