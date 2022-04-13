Raiders Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2022 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Justin Berl/Associated Press

New general manager Dave Ziegler wasted no time in putting his stamp on the Las Vegas Raiders roster. And the 2022 NFL draft will be the next step in his molding the roster to his liking.

The Raiders have traded for Davante Adams and Rock Ya-Sin and signed Chandler Jones while saying goodbye to Yannick Ngakoue and Zay Jones.

The team is without first- and second-round picks after the trade for Adams. However, they will still have five draft picks to work with, including two fifth-rounders.

It's not much, but there's still a chance the Raiders will find some contributors. That also means there are a few veterans who are going to want to pay attention to the team's selections.