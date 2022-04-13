Sports Cards: 10 Most Valuable Basketball Rookie Cards of the 1990s

3 of 10

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Raw: $10

PSA 9: $100

PSA 10: $3,000

We've already touched on this card in our "10 Basketball Cards Every 90s Kid Should Own" article a few months ago:

"Due to an exclusive sports card agreement with Classic Games, Shaquille O'Neal was not initially eligible to be included in 1992-93 products. Most companies simply waited to include him in their sets until they released Series 2 of their checklist, but Upper Deck took a different approach.

They included a "Trade Upper Deck" card that could be sent to Upper Deck along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope in exchange for a special card of the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft, which of course, was O'Neal."

The "Trade Card" sells for $40-50 in PSA 9 condition and $800-1,000 in PSA 10 condition.

The same card was then included in Hi-Series packs, with "#1 NBA Draft Pick" replacing "Trade Card" printed on the front. The pack version is the one that is considered his true rookie card, and it was also short-printed since it was a late addition to the set, making it the more valuable of the two and his most valuable rookie card overall.

Total Rookie Cards: 7