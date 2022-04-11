Prospects for Browns to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

In March, the Cleveland Browns made a huge move by trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. It marks the start of a new era for the franchise, as Watson will take over the starting role from Baker Mayfield, whose future is uncertain.

While Cleveland acquired its new quarterback, it came at a high cost, as it had to send a large package of draft picks in return. That included the Browns' first-round pick (No. 13 overall) in this year's NFL draft. Although Cleveland still has seven selections, it won't be on the clock until No. 44.

Still, the Browns could come out of the draft with an exciting group of prospects. They need to surround Watson with talented players on offense and bolster their defense. And they will have to make the right draft decisions for that to happen.

With that in mind, here are some players Cleveland should avoid in this year's draft.