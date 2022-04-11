Prospects for Chiefs to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Some NFL teams have the time to develop players who may need some seasoning before becoming starters. That shouldn't be the Kansas City Chiefs' approach during this year's draft, though, because they remain one of the top Super Bowl contenders.

The Chiefs should be looking to add players who can make an immediate impact and plug some of the biggest holes on their roster. Kansas City also has two first-round picks to help do that, as it owns the Nos. 29 and 30 overall selections.

So the Chiefs should be considering players with plenty of experience who project to be safe picks. They can't afford to take a boom-or-bust player who doesn't work out and fails to contribute in 2022.

With that in mind, here are some players Kansas City should avoid in this year's draft.