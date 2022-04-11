Prospects for Eagles to Avoid in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be busy during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but not as busy as they originally thought.

Last week, the Eagles made a trade with the New Orleans Saints that involved a large number of draft picks. Philadelphia parted with two first-round selections (Nos. 16 and 19) and a sixth-round pick (No. 194) in this year's draft, and it acquired a first-round pick (No. 18), a third-round pick (No. 101) and a seventh-round pick (No. 237), as well as a 2023 first-round selection and a 2024 second-round selection.

Philadelphia could still be targeting the same players, though, as it will still first be on the clock at No. 15, and then again three picks later. And there are some intriguing prospects for the team to consider.

There are also some players Philadelphia should avoid. Here's a look at the names Eagles shouldn't take in this year's draft.