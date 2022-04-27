Bulls' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The 2021-22 season for the Chicago Bulls represents one of progress and disappointment about what could have been.

On the one hand, it was the team's first postseason appearance since the 2016-17 campaign. The DeMar DeRozan addition worked out better than even the most optimistic fan could have hoped, and there is some exciting young talent in place with Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams.

However, this team was also No. 1 in the Eastern Conference standings for a stretch prior to the All-Star break and looked like a true contender before injuries and the inability to defeat the league's top teams finally caught up to it.

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. all missed significant time with injuries, and it was clear Zach LaVine was less than 100 percent down the stretch because of his own knee concerns.

That left the Bulls outmatched in their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and attention now turns toward building a squad that can take the next step in the 2022-23 campaign and beyond.

Here's a look at where things stand heading into the offseason in Chicago.