Jazz's 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

After falling to the Dallas Mavericks in six first-round games, the Utah Jazz are turning the page to the offseason and building toward next year.

Utah went 49-33 this year and finished fifth in the Western Conference. It was just a year ago that the Jazz had the best record in the NBA, so general manager Justin Zanik will be tasked with making the right moves to get the team back into title contention.

With the star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert signed through 2026, it will be paramount for Zanik to add the right pieces around them. He'll have to rely solely on free agency, though, as the Jazz currently don't own any picks in the 2022 draft.

Per Tankathon, Utah's first-round pick at No. 22 is owned by the Memphis Grizzlies, and their second-round pick (No. 52) is owned by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here's a look at where things stand for the Jazz heading into the offseason.