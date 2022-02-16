NBA Players Most Likely on Trade Watch This Offseason

1 of 5

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Maybe the Indiana Pacers already made their choice by trading Domantas Sabonis and hanging onto Myles Turner. It's possible, or maybe even likely, that Turner will finally operate as the lone big once he returns from a stress reaction in his foot sometime after the All-Star break.

Or maybe that stress reaction, which may have made suitors in search of win-now help antsy, is the only reason Turner is still on the team.

After all, the Pacers did more than just deal Sabonis. They also moved Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and Torrey Craig. The rebuild might have been more complete if interest in Turner hadn't waned because of his injury.

Rookie big man Isaiah Jackson's energy and athleticism have produced some intriguing stretches lately. He put up 26 points and 10 rebounds in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 31, playing a season-high 29 minutes in Turner's absence. If Indiana wants to go all the way in on its fresh start, dangling Turner remains an option with a younger, cheaper replacement in the wings.

Turner may now be in line for the bigger role he wanted, but it's also possible the Pacers won't like the fit once he returns or will feel motivated to continue the teardown anyway.

NBA reporter Marc Stein reported a Turner trade was basically a 50/50 proposition the Friday before the deadline. Though Sabonis was ultimately the one to go, there's no reason to expect the Pacers are completely committed to moving forward with Turner. We haven't heard the last of his name in the rumor mill.