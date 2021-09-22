NBA Offseason Moves with the Most Bust Potential in 2021-22

1 of 5

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Of course the Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Russell Westbrook could go boom, and not just because so much of what the 2016-17 MVP and nine-time All-Star does on the floor is punctuated by concussive force.

Westbrook could absolutely give the Lakers the regular-season floor-raiser and innings-eater they need. In an ideal scenario, he could win games against substandard competition all on his own, providing LeBron James and Anthony Davis low-lift outings and, ideally, full nights off. Russ could also commandeer second units for long stretches, pulverizing opposing backups and adding to leads generated by L.A.'s starters.

Let's also not forget that talent, and specifically star-level talent, is the most precious resource in the NBA. Westbrook has it in spades.

All that said, history tells us the best way to support James is to surround him with shooting and defense. Westbrook provides neither of those, ranking 101st in accuracy rate out of the 101 players who've attempted at least 3,000 career triples and never coming particularly close to making an All-Defensive team.

He's a star, but an ill-fitting one on this roster because he needs the ball in his hands to make a difference. And any tactical decision that takes the ball out of James' hands is by definition a bad one.

The true bust potential for the Westbrook move may not manifest until the postseason, which is a problem because that phase of the year is all that matters to the title-chasing Lakers. Even if Westbrook helps Los Angeles reach the playoffs with more rested and fitter versions of James and Davis, his track record suggests he'll be a liability against dialed-in playoff opponents.

Russ' 29.6 career postseason three-point percentage is even worse than his regular-season figure, and the book on how to handle him in the postseason has been out so long and is so widely read that its publishers are probably printing the fourth or fifth edition by now. Teams have long ignored Westbrook off the ball, flooding the lane, cramping spacing and daring him to shoot.

The exploitation of Westbrook's poor shooting and his unwillingness to compromise his style are major reasons he's lost six of the last seven playoff series in which he's played.

It's an oversimplification, but if Westbrook can't help the Lakers in the playoffs, then Westbrook can't help the Lakers.