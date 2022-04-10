Masters Payout 2022: Overview of Final Prize Money Payouts from Augusta

0 of 1

Though there was some excitement at the end of Sunday’s Masters final round, Scottie Scheffler’s win was rarely in doubt.

The 25-year-old’s lead was never less than three strokes and he held off a surging Rory McIlroy and top competition Cameron Smith with four birdies and 12 pars on Sunday, shooting 1-under on the day and finishing 10-under on the tournament to win his first major championship.

Smith was three shots behind Scheffler heading into Sunday’s final round, but he torpedoed his chances with bogeys on Holes 3, 4 and 10 and a triple bogey on Hole 12 to seal his fate.

Scheffler enjoyed an incredible run leading into this year’s Masters, winning three of his last five events. With his win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Scheffler claimed World No. 1, setting a new record for the fastest climb from first PGA Tour title to reaching the top spot, in 42 days. The previous record was held by Tiger Woods, who did it in 252 days.

Scheffler’s previous best finish at Augusta came last year, when he tied for 18th.

After starting the final round at plus-1, McIlroy staged a comeback that saw him finish one stroke shy of the tournament record with a 64 in the final round and in second place overall. McIlroy’s run was highlighted by his chip-in for birdie from the 18th bunker.

Tiger Woods finished his final round six over par at 78, concluding his tournament at plus-13. "I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don’t think words can describe that," Woods tweeted, congratulating Scheffler.

There was much on the line in this year’s tournament, which boasted a record-high $15 million purse. Scheffler’s share is $2.7 million. Given that Smith and Shane Lowry tied for third place, their share of the purse will be the average of the third- and fourth-place payments.

