Masters Payout 2022: Overview of Final Prize Money Payouts from AugustaApril 10, 2022
Masters Payout 2022: Overview of Final Prize Money Payouts from Augusta
Though there was some excitement at the end of Sunday’s Masters final round, Scottie Scheffler’s win was rarely in doubt.
The 25-year-old’s lead was never less than three strokes and he held off a surging Rory McIlroy and top competition Cameron Smith with four birdies and 12 pars on Sunday, shooting 1-under on the day and finishing 10-under on the tournament to win his first major championship.
Smith was three shots behind Scheffler heading into Sunday’s final round, but he torpedoed his chances with bogeys on Holes 3, 4 and 10 and a triple bogey on Hole 12 to seal his fate.
Scheffler enjoyed an incredible run leading into this year’s Masters, winning three of his last five events. With his win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Scheffler claimed World No. 1, setting a new record for the fastest climb from first PGA Tour title to reaching the top spot, in 42 days. The previous record was held by Tiger Woods, who did it in 252 days.
Scheffler’s previous best finish at Augusta came last year, when he tied for 18th.
After starting the final round at plus-1, McIlroy staged a comeback that saw him finish one stroke shy of the tournament record with a 64 in the final round and in second place overall. McIlroy’s run was highlighted by his chip-in for birdie from the 18th bunker.
Tiger Woods finished his final round six over par at 78, concluding his tournament at plus-13. "I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don’t think words can describe that," Woods tweeted, congratulating Scheffler.
There was much on the line in this year’s tournament, which boasted a record-high $15 million purse. Scheffler’s share is $2.7 million. Given that Smith and Shane Lowry tied for third place, their share of the purse will be the average of the third- and fourth-place payments.
Below you’ll find the final leaderboard for the top 50 of 52 players who made the final cut in the 2022 Masters.
Final Leaderboard and Prize Money Payout
Top Five Finishers
1. Scottie Scheffler -10 (F)
2. Rory McIlroy -7 (F)
T-3. Shane Lowry -5 (F)
T-3. Cameron Smith -5 (F)
5. Collin Morikawa -4 (F)
Prize Money Payout
1st: $2.7 million
2nd: $1,620,000
3rd: $1,020,000
4th: $720,000
5th: $600,000
6th: $540,000
7th: $502,500
8th: $465,000
9th: $435,000
10th: $405,000
11th: $375,000
12th: $345,000
13th: $315,000
14th: $285,000
15th: $270,000
16th: $255,000
17th: $240,000
18th: $225,000
19th: $210,000
20th: $195,000
21st: $180,000
22nd: $168,000
23rd: $156,000
24th: $144,000
25th: $132,999
26th: $120,000
27th: $115,500
28th: $111,000
29th: $106,500
30th: $102,000
31st: $97,500
32nd: $93,000
33rd: $88,500
34th: $84,750
35th: $81,000
36th: $77,250
37th: $73,500
38th: $70,500
39th: $67,500
40th: $64,500
41st: $61,500
42nd: $58,500
43rd: $55,500
44th: $52,500
45th: $49,500
46th: $46,500
47th: $43,500
48th: $41,100
49th: $39,000
50th: $37,800
Total purse: $15 million