    Masters Payout 2022: Overview of Final Prize Money Payouts from Augusta

      Though there was some excitement at the end of Sunday’s Masters final round, Scottie Scheffler’s win was rarely in doubt. 

      The 25-year-old’s lead was never less than three strokes and he held off a surging Rory McIlroy and top competition Cameron Smith with four birdies and 12 pars on Sunday, shooting 1-under on the day and finishing 10-under on the tournament to win his first major championship. 

      Smith was three shots behind Scheffler heading into Sunday’s final round, but he torpedoed his chances with bogeys on Holes 3, 4 and 10 and a triple bogey on Hole 12 to seal his fate. 

      Scheffler enjoyed an incredible run leading into this year’s Masters, winning three of his last five events. With his win at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Scheffler claimed World No. 1, setting a new record for the fastest climb from first PGA Tour title to reaching the top spot, in 42 days. The previous record was held by Tiger Woods, who did it in 252 days.

      Scheffler’s previous best finish at Augusta came last year, when he tied for 18th. 

      After starting the final round at plus-1, McIlroy staged a comeback that saw him finish one stroke shy of the tournament record with a 64 in the final round and in second place overall. McIlroy’s run was highlighted by his chip-in for birdie from the 18th bunker.

      Tiger Woods finished his final round six over par at 78, concluding his tournament at plus-13. "I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don’t think words can describe that," Woods tweeted, congratulating Scheffler. 

      There was much on the line in this year’s tournament, which boasted a record-high $15 million purse. Scheffler’s share is $2.7 million. Given that Smith and Shane Lowry tied for third place, their share of the purse will be the average of the third- and fourth-place payments. 

      Below you’ll find the final leaderboard for the top 50 of 52 players who made the final cut in the 2022 Masters.

    Final Leaderboard and Prize Money Payout

      Top Five Finishers

      1. Scottie Scheffler -10 (F)

      2. Rory McIlroy -7 (F)

      T-3. Shane Lowry -5 (F)

      T-3. Cameron Smith -5 (F)

      5. Collin Morikawa -4 (F)

      Prize Money Payout

      1st: $2.7 million

      2nd: $1,620,000

      3rd: $1,020,000

      4th: $720,000

      5th: $600,000

      6th: $540,000

      7th: $502,500

      8th: $465,000

      9th: $435,000

      10th: $405,000

      11th: $375,000

      12th: $345,000

      13th: $315,000

      14th: $285,000

      15th: $270,000

      16th: $255,000

      17th: $240,000

      18th: $225,000

      19th: $210,000

      20th: $195,000

      21st: $180,000 

      22nd: $168,000 

      23rd: $156,000 

      24th: $144,000 

      25th: $132,999 

      26th: $120,000 

      27th: $115,500 

      28th: $111,000 

      29th: $106,500 

      30th: $102,000

      31st: $97,500

      32nd: $93,000 

      33rd: $88,500

      34th: $84,750 

      35th: $81,000 

      36th: $77,250 

      37th: $73,500 

      38th: $70,500 

      39th: $67,500 

      40th: $64,500 

      41st: $61,500 

      42nd: $58,500 

      43rd: $55,500

      44th: $52,500 

      45th: $49,500 

      46th: $46,500 

      47th: $43,500 

      48th: $41,100 

      49th: $39,000 

      50th: $37,800

      Total purse: $15 million

