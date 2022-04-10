Masters 2022: Top Storylines to Watch for in Round 4 on Sunday

0 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

A rare sign of weakness from Scottie Scheffler on the 18th hole Saturday at The Masters opened up the possibility for a competitive Sunday.

Scheffler finished his third round with a bogey at No. 18 to drop his lead over Cameron Smith to three strokes. Scheffler got as high as 11 under on Moving Day, but he fell back toward the chasing pack, finishing at nine under following a mistake off the tee on his 54th hole of the tournament.

The No. 1 player in the world could rebound from the mistake and use it as motivation to come out strong Sunday. The slight blunder could also get into Scheffler's head and lead to one or two mistakes to begin the fourth round.

How Scheffler deals with the pressure of being the 54-hole leader at Augusta National Golf Club will determine whether he leaves with the green jacket.

Smith is the most logical player to take advantage of any mistake made by Scheffler. The Australian is three shots back. Sungjae Im is the next-closest golfer at four under.

The majority of the players who made the cut drifted over even par during Saturday's third round. Only seven players enter Sunday in red numbers.