Masters Payout 2022: Latest Projections for Top Prize-Money Earners

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

For Round 3 of the Masters, mother nature put up quite a fight, offering up strong winds and chill all day long, making things tough for all the golfers at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

Despite the weather conditions, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler dominated much like he did during Round 2 on Friday, when he became the early favorite to win the green jacket.

By the end of the day, the 25-year old maintained his position at the top of the leaderboard at nine under par, seven in front of fourth place.

It was his third straight day under par.

Scheffler will be in the final round pairing on Sunday with Cameron Smith, who finished in second place at six under par.

Smith continued his aggressive play, which culminated in 16 birdies in three days.

Not to be outdone was Sungjae Im, who started the day with double bogey and worked his way back to third place at four under par.

He'll be paired with Shane Lowry on Sunday.

The comeback king Tiger Woods didn't fare as well as he would have liked on the day due to putting woes, but was still a fan favorite as he made his every move.

Here's a quick look at the top-10 Masters payout list and latest projections for the top finishers.