NASCAR at Martinsville 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

Wade Payne/Associated Press

When the NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Martinsville Speedway in Virginia this Saturday for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, it will mark the 3rd night race hosted by the .526 mile oval in Cup Series history.

The Paperclip under the lights event promises to be a lot of beating and banging as drivers try to get into the corners of the short, tighter track.

Martin Truex Jr., who has yet to log a win this season, has been tapped as the odds-on favorite to come in first, with last week's winner, Denny Hamlin, just a few spots later at fourth.

Drivers will have the unique challenge of racing on asphalt on the straightaways with zero degrees of banking and concrete in the turns with only 12 degrees of banking.

This is also early practice for drivers getting prepared for the postseason as Martinsville is a playoff track where tickets to Phoenix are punched later in the season.

Here's a quick overview of everything race fans need to know about Saturday night at Martinsville.