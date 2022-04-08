Masters 2022: Top Storylines to Watch for in Round 2 on Friday

0 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tiger Woods was the talk of Augusta National Golf Club before a hole was even played at the 2022 Masters.

The 46-year-old brought more intrigue upon himself on Thursday, when he finished with an under-par round in his first competitive tournament in over a year.

Woods' performance was the main story of the day, but he now has to replicate that on Friday afternoon to make the cut.

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are among the names who will try to catch up to Woods and others above the cut line.

Rahm, Koepka and the other golfers in the morning wave of tee times could have an advantage on Friday since the weather is expected to get worse as the day goes on.

Sungjae Im's five-under 67 is the score to beat so far in Georgia, but only six players broke 70 during the first round.

Low scores can be had at Augusta, but the course did play tough over the opening 18 holes.