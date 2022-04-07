Masters Cut Line 2022: Latest Projections After Thursday's Leaderboard Analysis

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are among the golfers that will try to run away from the projected cut line at The Masters on Friday.

The top 50 players and ties on the leaderboard advance to the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.

If that was applied to Thursday's scores, the golfers at two-over or better would make it to the weekend.

DeChambeau alternated between good and bad rounds in the last two Masters. He has four rounds of 73 or worse, while the other four scorecards were 72 or lower.

The heavy-hitting American has to hope for his form to turn around on Friday in order to qualify for the final two rounds.

Rahm, who entered Augusta as the tournament favorite, sits right at two-over going into the second round.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion has typically played well at Augusta and he needs to benefit from experience across the course to rebound and put himself in solid position heading into Saturday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Masters Leaderboard

Sungjae Im (-5)

Cameron Smith (-4)

Danny Willett (-3)

Joaquin Niemann (-3)

Scottie Scheffler (-3)

Dustin Johnson (-3)

Jason Kokrak (-2)

Corey Conners (-2)

Patrick Cantlay (-2)

Full leaderboard can be found on Masters.com.

Latest Projections

Bryson DeChambeau Struggles To Get To Cut Number

Bryson DeChambeau has a few things going against him on Friday.

DeChambeau starts his round with at least a two-stroke advantage compared to the cut line. It could be higher than two-over depending on how the morning threesomes play the course.

The 28-year-old is in the process of rediscovering his on-course form. He returned from an injury hiatus two weeks ago at the WGC Match Play.

He did not make it out of the group stage at the WGC Match Play and missed the cut with scores of 73 and 76 at the Texas Open last week.

DeChambeau did not look great throughout his four-over 76 first round. He finished the final five holes with two bogeys and a double bogey.

The one-time major champion must improve on the closing holes in order to make a push over the cut line on Friday.

DeChambeau played relatively clean on the first 13 holes. He recorded two bogeys, one birdie and 10 pars in that stretch.

A long run of pars with a few birdies mixed in between could be enough for DeChambeau to improve a few shots and qualify for the weekend.

The second round at Augusta has not treated DeChambeau well. He recorded a 74 and 75 in his last two Fridays on the course.

If he avoids a few tumultuous holes, DeChambeau could rise up the leaderboard, but that feels like a difficult task with his bombing drive style that sometimes sends balls all over the course.

Jon Rahm Rebounds From First-Round 74

Jon Rahm should not be concerned about his title contention yet.

The Spaniard shot a two-over 74 during Thursday's afternoon session, but he is only three birdies away from the top 10.

Rahm began his round with seven pars, one birdie and one bogey. He needs another consistent start with an extra birdie or two to gain some confidence heading into the back nine.

He got a little choppy on the back nine, as he carded bogeys on the 11th, 13th and 16th holes.

Rahm needs to avoid another bogey on the par-five 13th hole. He could flip that hole around and produce a birdie during Friday's morning session.

Rahm could bank on his trip to Augusta in 2018 for some experience on Friday. He started that tournament with 75 and then he used three straight rounds in the 60s to land a fourth-place finish.

He could also benefit from the time of day in which he will be on course. Rahm will be part of the morning wave on Friday.

According to Weather.com, the wind is expected to pick up and the sun will fade behind the clouds as the afternoon goes on.

Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and others may benefit from the favorable conditions to climb up the leaderboard, while the golfers with afternoon tee times may fight the wind more.