Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Gennadiy Golovkin is no stranger to big-time fights, and he'll treat fans to another on Saturday, when the IBF and IBO middleweight champion will battle WBA middleweight titleholder Ryota Murata in Saitama, Japan.

It'll be an early morning fight for North American fans, and it will help make for a full day of boxing action. Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe are set to face off on Saturday night.

Golovkin, commonly known by his nickname "GGG" or "Triple G," hasn't fought since defeating Kamil Szeremeta in December 2020. However, the 40-year-old is eager to get back in the ring and prove himself worthy of a third matchup with the only man who has beaten him professionally, Canelo Alvarez.

Saturday's fight will only add fuel to the highly anticipated rematch, which is scheduled for September.

"If he's aggressive with Murata and doesn't take too many shots, maybe you'll all say he's ready for Canelo now," said Golovkin's former trainer, Abel Sanchez, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger. "But if he gets hit a lot and it gets to Round 9 or 10, the fact a guy can carry him for that long will just put doubts in your mind about that matchup in September."

While Golovkin may have his sights set on Alvarez, overlooking Murata would be a mistake. The 36-year-old hasn't fought since December 2019, but he holds a 16-2 record with 13 knockout victories. After both of his losses—against Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam and Rob Brant—he has come back to win the rematch.

It's going to be a furious fight on Saturday, and here's everything you need to know to catch the action.