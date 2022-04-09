2022 WNBA Draft Big Board: Latest Rankings for Rhyne Howard, Top Prospects

0 of 5

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

If the buildup to the 2022 WNBA draft is any indicator, Monday could be an eventful night.

The Atlanta Dream didn't make a lot of noise in free agency, but they suddenly became the talk of the league when they acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Washington Mystics. The Mystics moved back to the No. 3 pick as a result of the swap.

It appears Atlanta covets one of Kentucky's Rhyne Howard or Baylor's NaLyssa Smith. The pair are widely considered to be the two best players in the draft class, and neither would've probably been available when the Dream were originally supposed to be on the clock.

The last three Rookies of the Year were selected outside of the top five, with 2020 winner Crystal Dangerfield a second-rounder. Failing to add Howard or Smith won't be the end of the world.

Here are the best players on the board.