Masters Odds 2022: Locating Top Vegas Bets in Thursday's FieldApril 7, 2022
Masters Odds 2022: Locating Top Vegas Bets in Thursday's Field
Heading into the 2022 Masters Tournament, the field is fairly wide open. As a result, it's going to be difficult to predict a winner or forecast how the four days of the event will unfold.
However, bettors will do their best to make the correct picks beginning on Thursday, when the tournament gets underway at Augusta National Golf Club. There should be some strong bets to make early, as some of the expected front-runners are likely to get off to good starts.
Here are some of the best bets to consider for the opening round of the 2022 Masters, with all odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dustin Johnson Under 71.5: +100
There are plenty of notable storylines heading into the 2022 Masters: Tiger Woods is expected to return to action, Scottie Scheffler is the new No. 1 golfer in the world, and plenty of other top-ranked golfers are looking to win a green jacket for the first time.
Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson is flying under the radar a little heading into this year's event. Although he missed the cut in 2021, it was only two years ago that he had a dominant performance at Augusta National, finishing at 20 under par to win by five strokes.
The 37-year-old hasn't had a tremendous start to 2022, but he's played some solid rounds, including at last month's Players Championship, where he finished ninth. And he may be rounding into form at the right time.
"I feel like I'm starting to control the golf ball a little bit better. The swing is starting to feel a lot better," Johnson said, per Adam Woodard of Golfweek. "Obviously around here, chipping and putting is a big part of it, but you've got to be able to control the golf ball, especially when the course gets firm and fast. Quality iron shots go a long way around here."
Bet on Johnson to shoot a 71 or better in the opening round, even though he posted scores of 74 and 75 last year. He shot a 70 or better in all four of his Masters rounds in both 2019 and 2020, and he'll get off to an improved start in 2022.
Jon Rahm in Top 10: +200
Many people are predicting Jon Rahm will win this year's Masters, and he could be a smart pick.
The 27-year-old has never worn the green jacket and recently fell from No. 1 to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he could have his best showing yet at Augusta in 2022.
Rahm has finished in the top nine in the Masters each of the past four years, plus he's gotten off to a strong start more often than not. He posted a score of 69 in the opening round in both 2019 and 2020, then shot a 72 in last year's first round.
If the Spaniard breaks into the 60s on Thursday, there's a good chance he'll be near the top of the leaderboard heading into the second round. So it seems smart to bet on him to be in the top 10 by the time Thursday is over, especially because you can triple your wager in the process.
There's a good chance Rahm will fare well throughout the tournament. Count on him to start strong, and then it may be wise to consider placing more bets on him in the later rounds if he keeps posting good scores.
Justin Thomas in Top 5: +450
Justin Thomas is one of the best golfers in the world, consistently posting strong scores at a wide range of tournaments. Yet, he still has only one major title to his name (the 2017 PGA Championship), and he hasn't come too close to winning in any of his previous six appearances at the Masters.
The 28-year-old doesn't shy away from those facts, as he knows he needs to do better. And he may know just how to make that happen.
"I feel like I've learned, but I've just put too much pressure on myself in the past and maybe put the tournament on too much of a pedestal and tried to just overdo things, when in reality I should have faith in my game and the things that I can do on the course, with the golf ball," he said, per Ian O'Connor of the New York Post.
This year, the Louisville, Kentucky native could be set for his best showing at Augusta, and he may even come away with a green jacket. He's been playing well in 2022, and his caddie at the tournament will be Jim "Bones" Mackay, who won three Masters titles with Phil Mickelson and is now out of retirement.
Don't be surprised if Thomas gets off to a strong start on Thursday, so bet on him to be in the top five at the end of the opening round. He appears to be on a mission this weekend, and he'll set the tone early with an impressive first-round performance.
