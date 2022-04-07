Masters Odds 2022: Locating Top Vegas Bets in Thursday's Field

1 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

There are plenty of notable storylines heading into the 2022 Masters: Tiger Woods is expected to return to action, Scottie Scheffler is the new No. 1 golfer in the world, and plenty of other top-ranked golfers are looking to win a green jacket for the first time.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson is flying under the radar a little heading into this year's event. Although he missed the cut in 2021, it was only two years ago that he had a dominant performance at Augusta National, finishing at 20 under par to win by five strokes.

The 37-year-old hasn't had a tremendous start to 2022, but he's played some solid rounds, including at last month's Players Championship, where he finished ninth. And he may be rounding into form at the right time.

"I feel like I'm starting to control the golf ball a little bit better. The swing is starting to feel a lot better," Johnson said, per Adam Woodard of Golfweek. "Obviously around here, chipping and putting is a big part of it, but you've got to be able to control the golf ball, especially when the course gets firm and fast. Quality iron shots go a long way around here."

Bet on Johnson to shoot a 71 or better in the opening round, even though he posted scores of 74 and 75 last year. He shot a 70 or better in all four of his Masters rounds in both 2019 and 2020, and he'll get off to an improved start in 2022.