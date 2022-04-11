Fact or Fiction: Making Sense of Latest Buzz From 2022 NFL Draft's Lying Season

8 of 8

The 2022 offseason has been loaded with massive trades involving everything from Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks to arguably the two best wideouts in the league. Perhaps the most surprising of them all was the deal that sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Sure, the Chiefs netted quite a haul for the 28-year-old—five draft picks, including first- and second-round selections in 2022. But a Super Bowl contender just lost arguably its most dangerous offensive weapon.

Now, the Chiefs have already taken steps to address Hill's departure, signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency. But neither is in the same stratosphere as Hill, and as Bob Fescoe of 610 Radio in Kansas City reported, he's hearing that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach could be planning some major draft-day shenanigans to further bolster the wideout corps:

"I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs. And it was that the Chiefs trading both ones and their second-round picks—whether it's 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up—to get to around top 5 in the draft. Now to get to top five in the draft, they would have to trade their two ones and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to seven-eight in the draft, they can trade their two ones and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State."

The 5'11¾" Wilson (B/R Scouting Report), who caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 scores for the Buckeyes in 2021, is Bleacher Report's sixth-ranked receiver in the class of 2022.

A trade-up from the Chiefs can't be ruled out—Veach has shown in the past that he's more than willing to leverage draft capital to get the player he wants. And Wilson is undoubtedly a talented pass-catcher who Charles Davis of NFL.com expects to be the first wideout off the board.

But there are a couple of reasons why a trade by the Chiefs into the top five isn't going to happen.

The first is that a move that far up the board just really isn't necessary. A less expensive move into, say, the top 15 could be enough to land a receiver such as Ohio State's Chris Olave or Penn State's Jahan Dotson. Dotson or Alabama's Jameson Williams (who is rehabbing from a knee injury) could ostensibly be on the board when Kansas City picks at 29 and 30.

Given how deep this wide receiver class is, North Dakota State's Christian Watson or Cincinnati's Alec Pierce might even be there when the Chiefs are on the clock at No. 50.

The second is that while Kansas City does indeed have a need at wide receiver, it's not the only issue facing the team. The Chiefs could also badly use help on the edge and at cornerback.

The Chiefs just aren't hard up enough at receiver to justify spending four top-50 picks to get a player who may not be measurably better than the one they could stand pat and acquire.