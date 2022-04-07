Power Ranking Celtics Roster Based on Regular-Season Performance

2 of 3

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

10. Sam Hauser

Hauser hasn't had a ton of chances to impress (23 games, 125 minutes), but he has made the most of what's been given to him. The Celtics want size and shooting on the wings, so they have to be happy with the 6'8" rookie's 41.7 percent connection rate from range.

9. Payton Pritchard

Pritchard faces no shortage of defensive challenges as a 6'1" guard with non-elite agility, but he adds enough offensive value with spacing (41.2 percent from distance) and ball control (1.9 assists against 0.6 turnovers).

8. Daniel Theis

Theis looks like he's back on a bicycle since returning to Boston, as the transition to his former team has seemed effortless. The Celtics have basically been a buzz saw for most of his tenure, but they have still fared 4.8 points better per 100 possessions with him than without, per NBA.com.

7. Grant Williams

If there weren't such a crowded field for the Most Improved Player award, Williams might sway a few voters his direction. His numbers are up across the board, including significant spikes in scoring (7.9 points per outing) and three-level shooting (48.1/41.8/89.9).

6. Derrick White

The Celtics sacrificed a 2022 first-round pick and a future pick swap to prise White from the San Antonio Spurs at the deadline, and they have been counting their winnings ever since. It would help if his jumpers fell more often (39.7 percent shooting, 28.6 percent from distance), but even without that, he's been a big help as a secondary playmaker and versatile defender.