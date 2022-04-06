Masters 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and Tips

Masters 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and TipsApril 6, 2022
The field for the 2022 Masters is littered with previous major winners, top golfers looking for their first major titles and some of the best golfers in terms of form on the PGA Tour.
The immediate reaction to building a daily fantasy lineup for The Masters may be to take all of the best golfers and find a way to fit them into a six-person squad.
That is not possible with salary constraints, so you have to pick out the best possible combinations from different tiers to land at, or near, the top of the leaderboard by the end of Sunday.
Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are some of the best previous major champions to call on for a DFS lineup because they have been so consistent at the most important tournaments.
The major-tournament stars must be partnered with players that come into Augusta National Golf Club on solid form.
A handful of those players reside in the second tier of salaries on DraftKings and they could end up as terrific complements to the stars of the game.
Bank on Previous Major Winners
Any DFS lineup for the four men’s golf majors should include a hint of title-winning experience.
Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa all come to mind right away as golfers that fit that category.
Johnson won his second major title at The Masters in 2020, Morikawa has two major championships in the last 24 months and Koepka is a four-time major winner.
Each of those three players reside among the top tier of salaries in DraftKings contests.
Koepka owns the cheapest salary of the trio at $9,400 and he could be an ideal option to partner with Johnson, Morikawa or Jon Rahm.
Rahm won his first major at the 2021 U.S. Open and he has been a constant fixture in the top 10 across the major tournament circuit. Rahm carries the second-highest salary behind Scottie Scheffler.
Rahm, Johnson and Morikawa are three of the five-highest rated golfers in DraftKings contests, so you may have to choose one, or pair two of them with competitors further down the salary chart.
Some combination of those players is recommended so that the lineup has a strong anchor and at least one or two golfers in the mix for the green jacket on Sunday.
Go After Players in Strong Form on PGA Tour
The other set of golfers to target are ones that have had fantastic starts to the PGA Tour season.
Scottie Scheffler headlines that category since he leads the FedEx Cup standings. He will be one of the most popular picks because he carries the highest salary in DraftKings contests.
Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland reside in the upper echelon of DFS salaries. Both players rank in the top seven in the FedEx Cup standings.
A mixture of Scheffler, Smith or Hovland with a previous major winner at the top of your lineup could be a path to success.
Tom Hoge, Sam Burns and Talor Gooch all fall into the second tier of salaries. They could be more useful in support of the top-tier stars on your roster.
Max Homa could end up as one of the best value plays. He carries a $7,100 DK salary and sits just outside the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Homa could be at an ideal salary to mix him with two or three top players as you try to get the best out of your DFS lineup.
Approach Tiger Woods with Caution
Tiger Woods is expected to play in his first tournament in over a year at The Masters.
Woods is a five-time winner at Augusta National and that may strum up nostalgic tones around his presence on the course.
Although Woods has had success at Augusta, he is a 46-year-old with a string of recent injuries and he is a golfer that has not played since his car accident last February.
Woods’ play is one of the biggest unknowns going into the week. He could surprise us and make the cut due to his familiarity with the course.
He could also struggle over 36 holes, miss the cut and damage your DFS lineups.
Other options across the board are more reliable and that is the primary quality you want over a four-day DFS competition.