Masters 2022: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and Tips

The field for the 2022 Masters is littered with previous major winners, top golfers looking for their first major titles and some of the best golfers in terms of form on the PGA Tour.

The immediate reaction to building a daily fantasy lineup for The Masters may be to take all of the best golfers and find a way to fit them into a six-person squad.

That is not possible with salary constraints, so you have to pick out the best possible combinations from different tiers to land at, or near, the top of the leaderboard by the end of Sunday.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are some of the best previous major champions to call on for a DFS lineup because they have been so consistent at the most important tournaments.

The major-tournament stars must be partnered with players that come into Augusta National Golf Club on solid form.

A handful of those players reside in the second tier of salaries on DraftKings and they could end up as terrific complements to the stars of the game.