Top Takeaways from Russell Westbrook, Lakers' Loss vs. Devin Booker, Suns

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

How could the Lakers have James, Davis and Westbrook on the same roster and not be successful? Well, one big reason was that the trio didn't spend enough time on the court together during the 2021-22 season, as Los Angeles got hit hard by injuries. And the team may have never reached its full potential because of it.

As Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today pointed out, the trio have played only 21 games together this season. But even when all three were on the court, they still didn't produce the intended results, as Los Angeles went 11-10 in those contests.

James and Davis weren't the only Lakers players who missed substantial time due to injuries, as Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker were among the others who couldn't stay healthy. But Los Angeles needs James and Davis on the court the most in order to have success.

Meanwhile, Westbrook's inconsistent play throughout his first season with the Lakers was likely not what the team envisioned when they traded for the 33-year-old point guard last offseason. But he indicated that he's hoping to be back in L.A. for the 2022-23 season so this roster can show what it can do when it's at full strength.

"We want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season, but we're not sure if that's guaranteed, either," Westbrook said, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll. "So I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something."

Westbrook has a $47.06 million player option for next season, and it's hard to imagine he won't opt in. Could the Lakers look to trade him? That remains to be seen. But if not, perhaps James, Davis and Westbrook will get that opportunity to show they can lead a better team than this year's 31-48 squad.