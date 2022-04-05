WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 5

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

In the wake of a successful NXT Stand & Deliver, the April 5 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was more of the same, selling the stories that have defined the brand over the past few months.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai reunited due to a mutual dislike of Toxic Attraction. They struck the first blow against the group by regaining the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne hoped to get the titles back in a rematch.

Cameron Grimes was set to speak on his huge win. Completing a promise to his late father, he captured the NXT North American Championship and would now look to prove himself a worthy champion.

Bron Breakker regained the NXT Championship from Dolph Ziggler, bringing the title back to the brand. No one knew how The Showoff would respond or whether someone else would challenge the new champion.

In a battle of tall young stars, Nikkita Lyons would fight Lash Legend, hoping to shut up the loudmouth talk show host.

WWE NXT 2.0 is still developing, but each week is a new opportunity to build fresh stars and champions.