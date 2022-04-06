Masters Odds 2022: Breakdown and Analysis of Top Favorites' Chances

0 of 4

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There have been plenty of fresh faces donning green jackets at Augusta National Golf Club over the past decade. The past nine Masters Tournaments have produced nine unique champions, and seven of them were first-time winners of the event.

Will that trend continue this year? We'll soon find out, as the 2022 Masters is set to begin Thursday. And by Sunday evening, a champion will be crowned. There's a good chance it will be another first-time winner too, as many of the top-ranked golfers in the world have never previously captured the title.

Each of the top seven names in the Official World Golf Rankings, including new No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, will be looking to win the Masters for the first time. Don't rule out the former champions, though. Tiger Woods will be seeking a record-tying sixth Masters title—if he plays—while Hideki Matsuyama will try to become the first golfer to record consecutive Masters wins since Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Here are the current odds for the 2022 Masters, followed by a breakdown of this year's top contenders.