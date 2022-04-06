Masters Odds 2022: Breakdown and Analysis of Top Favorites' Chances

Masters Odds 2022: Breakdown and Analysis of Top Favorites' ChancesApril 6, 2022
There have been plenty of fresh faces donning green jackets at Augusta National Golf Club over the past decade. The past nine Masters Tournaments have produced nine unique champions, and seven of them were first-time winners of the event.
Will that trend continue this year? We'll soon find out, as the 2022 Masters is set to begin Thursday. And by Sunday evening, a champion will be crowned. There's a good chance it will be another first-time winner too, as many of the top-ranked golfers in the world have never previously captured the title.
Each of the top seven names in the Official World Golf Rankings, including new No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, will be looking to win the Masters for the first time. Don't rule out the former champions, though. Tiger Woods will be seeking a record-tying sixth Masters title—if he plays—while Hideki Matsuyama will try to become the first golfer to record consecutive Masters wins since Woods in 2001 and 2002.
Here are the current odds for the 2022 Masters, followed by a breakdown of this year's top contenders.
Top Odds to Win
Jon Rahm: +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000)
Scottie Scheffler: +1200
Justin Thomas: +1200
Cameron Smith: +1400
Dustin Johnson: +1600
Collin Morikawa: +2000
Xander Schauffele: +2000
Viktor Hovland: +2000
Brooks Koepka: +2000
Rory McIlroy: +2000
Jordan Spieth: +2200
Patrick Cantlay: +2500
Will Zalatoris: +3500
Russell Henley: +3500
Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
Daniel Berger: +4000
Tiger Woods: +4000
Jon Rahm (+1000)
Since winning his first major title at the 2021 U.S. Open, Jon Rahm's play has been inconsistent. That's part of the reason why he fell to No. 2 in the world behind Scottie Scheffler in March.
But if there's an event that can get Rahm back on track, it's the Masters. He's never won the tournament, but he's played consistently well at Augusta National in his recent appearances there, finishing in the top nine every year from 2018 to 2021. That's likely why the 27-year-old is the betting favorite heading into the 2022 event.
Rahm needs to putt well in order to have a chance to win his first Masters title. And he appears to think his short game could be rounding into form.
"It feels a lot better than it looks," he said recently, per Tim Schmitt of Golfweek. "Maybe I haven't gotten the results yet, but I'm not worried about it."
Don't be surprised if Rahm ends up near the top of the leaderboard again this year. And perhaps this is finally the time that he gets to don the green jacket.
Scottie Scheffler (+1200)
Scottie Scheffler has emerged as one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour in recent months. He won the WM Phoenix Open in February and then notched two more victories in March, capturing the titles at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas.
With his recent play, the 25-year-old moved up to the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career. Now, he will look to win his first major tournament at the Masters, an event he has previously played in only twice.
Even though Scheffler doesn't have much experience at Augusta National, he's been playing well on nearly every course he's stepped on in 2022.
"My game feels like it's in a pretty good spot," he said, per Will Cheney of the Augusta Chronicle. "Definitely looking forward to the challenge of playing this golf course this week."
Expectations will be high for Scheffler, who looks set to win a major tournament in the near future. It may even happen this weekend in Augusta.
Justin Thomas (+1200)
Justin Thomas has been stuck on one career major tournament victory for nearly five years. Since winning the 2017 PGA Championship, he has yet to capture another major title.
Perhaps that drought could end at the Masters, where the 28-year-old has only one top-10 showing in six appearances. He finished fourth in 2020 and then tied for 21st last year. And he didn't place better than tied-19th at any of the four majors in 2021.
But Thomas could fare better at Augusta National this year, and one of the reasons for that could be the addition of caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay, who recently came out of retirement. He was the caddie for all three of Phil Mickelson's Masters victories, and he will now look for similar success with Thomas.
"Bones is one of the hardest workers I've ever seen," Thomas said, per Adam Schupak of Golfweek. "He does a great job and all the other little extra aspects. He's a good listener."
This will be the first time Thomas and Mackay will be paired together. And it may be the boost that the former needs to come away with his first green jacket.
