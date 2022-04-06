Masters 2022: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize MoneyApril 6, 2022
Masters 2022: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money
There are few golf tournaments in the world as prestigious as the Masters. Every year, the top golfers navigate the course at Augusta National Golf Club and hope to play well enough to receive an iconic green jacket by the time the event is over.
The 2022 Masters, the first of the year's four major tournaments, is set to begin Thursday. And there should be plenty of exciting action between then and Sunday, as any of a number of players could be victorious.
The past nine Masters Tournaments have each produced a unique winner, a streak that could continue this year. Hideki Matsuyama won in 2021, and he will be looking to become the first golfer to win consecutive Masters titles since Tigers Woods in 2001 and 2002.
Here's everything else you need to know heading into the 2022 Masters Tournament.
2022 Masters Info
Dates: Thursday, April 7 through Sunday, April 10
TV: ESPN (Thursday 3-7:30 p.m. ET, Friday 3-7:30 p.m. ET); CBS (Saturday 3-7 p.m. ET, Sunday 2-7 p.m. ET)
Tee Times: A complete list of tee times can be found at Masters.com.
Prize Money: The purse has yet to be announced, but it was $11.5 million in 2021, with the winner earning $2.07 million.
No. 1-Ranked Scheffler Eying 1st Major Victory
There's a fresh face at the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking heading into the Masters. Scottie Scheffler, who is off to a remarkable start in 2022, passed Jon Rahm for the top position by winning the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas, on March 27.
Scheffler also won the WM Phoenix Open in February and the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. But the 25-year-old has yet to win a major tournament, something he'll be looking to change at Augusta National.
Last year, Scheffler impressed with his play at the four majors, finishing in the top eight at three of them. He tied for 18th at the 2021 Masters, a year after tying for 19th in his debut at the event.
Can Scheffler keep his momentum going and notch the biggest victory of his career? He has a chance as one of the top contenders at the Masters. And if he's victorious, he will ensure that he remains ranked No. 1 in the world.
Other Top Golfers Seeking 1st Win at Masters
Scheffler isn't the only expected Masters front-runner who has never won the tournament before. So there's a decent chance that somebody will be donning a green jacket for the first time at Augusta National on Sunday evening.
Jon Rahm (ranked No. 2 in the world), Collin Morikawa (No. 3), Viktor Hovland (No. 4), Patrick Cantlay (No. 5), Cameron Smith (No. 6) and Justin Thomas (No. 7) are among the other top golfers looking to win the Masters for the first time. Smith has been the closest in the past, as he tied for second in 2020.
Among that group, Rahm may have the best chance to win. The 27-year-old may no longer be the top-ranked golfer in the world, but he's had plenty of past Masters success, having finished in the top nine in each of the past four years.
Thomas could also be a strong contender. The 28-year-old's lone victory at a major came at the 2017 PGA Championship. He finished fourth at the Masters in 2020, but he may be poised for an even better showing this year.
Tiger Intending on Playing in Masters, Looking to Win
Even though Tiger Woods has been in Augusta the past few days, his status for the 2022 Masters has been uncertain. The 46-year-old, who hasn't participated in a tournament since suffering numerous injuries in a February 2021 car crash, tweeted Sunday that he will be a "game-time decision" on Thursday.
However, things seem to be trending in a positive direction for Woods. On Tuesday, he spoke at a news conference and was optimistic about his chances of playing.
"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play, as of right now," Woods told reporters. "I'm going to play nine more holes [Wednesday]. My recovery has been good. I've been very excited about how I've recovered each and every day, and that's been the challenge."
It's also worth noting that Woods added, "I don't show up to an event unless I think I can win it." So don't count out the all-time great as he seeks a sixth Masters championship, a mark that has previously only been reached by Jack Nicklaus.