Masters 2022: Tee Times, Date, TV Schedule and Prize Money

There are few golf tournaments in the world as prestigious as the Masters. Every year, the top golfers navigate the course at Augusta National Golf Club and hope to play well enough to receive an iconic green jacket by the time the event is over.

The 2022 Masters, the first of the year's four major tournaments, is set to begin Thursday. And there should be plenty of exciting action between then and Sunday, as any of a number of players could be victorious.

The past nine Masters Tournaments have each produced a unique winner, a streak that could continue this year. Hideki Matsuyama won in 2021, and he will be looking to become the first golfer to win consecutive Masters titles since Tigers Woods in 2001 and 2002.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into the 2022 Masters Tournament.