Masters Favorites 2022: Updated Vegas Odds for Golf's Elite Talent

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Toward the end of March, Scottie Scheffler overtook Jon Rahm for the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Now, the 25-year-old will look to capitalize on his recent momentum by winning his first career major tournament.

Scheffler, Rahm and many of the top golfers in the world will be soon hitting the greens at Augusta National Golf Club, as the 2022 Masters Tournament is set to begin Thursday. It will be the first major of the year, and there should be plenty of exciting action.

Each of the past nine Masters Tournaments has produced a different winner. Hideki Matsuyama won the event in 2021, and he will be looking to become the first golfer to capture consecutive Masters titles since Tiger Woods won in both 2001 and 2002.

Here are the latest odds for this year's Masters, followed by a closer look at the top favorites to win.