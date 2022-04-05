Masters Favorites 2022: Updated Vegas Odds for Golf's Elite TalentApril 5, 2022
Masters Favorites 2022: Updated Vegas Odds for Golf's Elite Talent
Toward the end of March, Scottie Scheffler overtook Jon Rahm for the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. Now, the 25-year-old will look to capitalize on his recent momentum by winning his first career major tournament.
Scheffler, Rahm and many of the top golfers in the world will be soon hitting the greens at Augusta National Golf Club, as the 2022 Masters Tournament is set to begin Thursday. It will be the first major of the year, and there should be plenty of exciting action.
Each of the past nine Masters Tournaments has produced a different winner. Hideki Matsuyama won the event in 2021, and he will be looking to become the first golfer to capture consecutive Masters titles since Tiger Woods won in both 2001 and 2002.
Here are the latest odds for this year's Masters, followed by a closer look at the top favorites to win.
Top Odds to Win
Jon Rahm: +900 (bet $100 to win $900)
Scottie Scheffler: +1200
Justin Thomas: +1200
Cameron Smith: +1400
Dustin Johnson: +1600
Collin Morikawa: +2000
Xander Schauffele: +2000
Viktor Hovland: +2000
Brooks Koepka: +2000
Rory McIlroy: +2000
Jordan Spieth: +2200
Patrick Cantlay: +2500
Will Zalatoris: +3500
Russell Henley: +3500
Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
Daniel Berger: +4000
Jon Rahm (+900)
Jon Rahm may have fallen to No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he's the betting favorite to win this year's Masters. The 27-year-old has never been victorious at the tournament, with his best showing being a fourth-place finish in 2018.
Although Rahm has never won at Augusta National, he's placed in the top nine at the Masters each of the past four years. He tied for fifth in 2021, and he could finally break through and win a green jacket this year.
In June, Rahm won his first major tournament by capturing the title at the 2021 U.S. Open. But he's had a slow start to 2022, and he's coming off a tied-55th-placed showing at March's Players Championship.
The key to Rahm's success is his putting. If he plays well in the short game, he's capable of winning any tournament. So if he's sinking his putts in Augusta, there's a good chance that Rahm will be acquiring a green jacket Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler (+1200)
It's been a remarkable start to 2022 for Scottie Scheffler, who has already notched a pair of victories. He won the WM Phoenix Open in February and was then victorious at March's Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, he lost a bit of momentum with a tied-55th-placed showing at the Players Championship.
Scheffler is now seeking the biggest win of his career, as he's never previously won a major tournament. He placed in the top eight at three of the four majors in 2021, but he tied for 18th at last year's Masters. Before that, he tied for 19th in his Masters debut in 2020.
Some may not have seen Scheffler's rise to success coming. John Fields, who was Scheffler's coach at the University of Texas, knew Scheffler could have success, but he is surprised by one aspect of it: the No. 1 ranking.
"I don't think anyone predicted that. At least not this soon," Fields told Doug Stutsman of The Augusta Chronicle.
Now it's possible that Scheffler could be celebrating his first win at a major Sunday.
Justin Thomas (+1200)
Justin Thomas has been consistently one of the top golfers in the world in recent years, but he's still won only one major tournament: the 2017 PGA Championship. Over his past 14 appearances at Grand Slam events, he's only finished in the top 10 three times.
In 2020, Thomas had his best showing at the Masters, placing fourth at 12 under par, but he was eight strokes back of winner Dustin Johnson. Thomas has finished 12th or worse in each of his other five appearances at the tournament and last year tied for 21st.
This year, Thomas has gotten off to a good start. He's finished in the top eight at four of his first six tournaments, which includes a third-placed showing at the Valspar Championship in March.
One major difference for Thomas at this year's Masters Tournament? His caddie will be Jim "Bones" Mackay, who was the caddie for each of Phil Mickelson's three wins at the Masters. With Mackay out of retirement, perhaps that will provide the boost Thomas needs to win his second career major tournament.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.