WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights After WrestleMania 38

After the obligatory WrestleMania 38 highlight reel, Cody Rhodes arrived on the stage as the crowd chanted his name to kick off the show. As he stood in the ring, chants of "Welcome back" echoed throughout the arena.

The American Nightmare looked a bit choked up at the reception and played to the crowd a bit to hype himself up again. He asked what everybody wanted to talk about before talking about the decision he made to return to WWE. He said it was not a difficult decision, but rather a simple one.

Cody got a little emotional talking about Dusty Rhodes and how he looked at his dad as a hero. He showed a photo of Dusty holding an old version of the WWE Championship that he said was on his parents' mantle for many years.

He told a story about Dusty telling him how he never actually won the title because he was screwed out of it. He almost began crying as he said he never got to win the WWE title while his father was alive, but he can certainly still win it.

Seth Rollins came to the ring and Cody immediately offered him a handshake. The Visionary looked a little confused but shook his hand anyway. It seems like that might have been them saying their match was one and done.

Regardless of whether their feud continues, this was a fantastic promo and an awesome way to open the post-Mania edition Raw. Cody said exactly what he needed to say and the crowd ate up every second of it.

Grade: A

