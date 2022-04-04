WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights After WrestleMania 38April 4, 2022
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights After WrestleMania 38
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on April 4.
As the post-WrestleMania episode, this week's show is considered by many to be the equivalent of a season premiere. This is when WWE usually resets and begins several new storylines.
After months of video packages, Veer Mahaan finally came to Raw. This wasn't his main roster debut since he spent a short time as one of Jinder Mahal's enforcers, but WWE is hoping it has been long enough to repackage him as a solo act and a badass.
Following his return during Saturday's half of WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes appeared on Raw to address his future with the company.
We also heard from Roman Reigns after he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and retain the universal title at the same time.
Let's take a look at all the action from Monday's show.
Cody Rhodes Gives His First Promo Since Returning to WWE
- WWE's version of the Codyvator is not quite as well-hidden as it was in AEW, but it still made for a cool visual to re-debut him on Raw.
- Cody being genuinely emotional was such a cool moment to witness.
- Calling himself "The star that left them in the dust" was hilarious.
- Cody's promo was one of the most genuine and emotional speeches we have seen in a WWE ring in years. Pro wrestling can be pretty great sometimes.
After the obligatory WrestleMania 38 highlight reel, Cody Rhodes arrived on the stage as the crowd chanted his name to kick off the show. As he stood in the ring, chants of "Welcome back" echoed throughout the arena.
The American Nightmare looked a bit choked up at the reception and played to the crowd a bit to hype himself up again. He asked what everybody wanted to talk about before talking about the decision he made to return to WWE. He said it was not a difficult decision, but rather a simple one.
Cody got a little emotional talking about Dusty Rhodes and how he looked at his dad as a hero. He showed a photo of Dusty holding an old version of the WWE Championship that he said was on his parents' mantle for many years.
He told a story about Dusty telling him how he never actually won the title because he was screwed out of it. He almost began crying as he said he never got to win the WWE title while his father was alive, but he can certainly still win it.
Seth Rollins came to the ring and Cody immediately offered him a handshake. The Visionary looked a little confused but shook his hand anyway. It seems like that might have been them saying their match was one and done.
Regardless of whether their feud continues, this was a fantastic promo and an awesome way to open the post-Mania edition Raw. Cody said exactly what he needed to say and the crowd ate up every second of it.
Grade: A
Notable Moments and Observations