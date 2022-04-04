Masters 2022: Latest Expectations for Golf's Top Favorites and Sleepers

0 of 4

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Jon Rahm comes into The Masters as the betting favorite.

The Spaniard is not the hottest golfer in the world entering Augusta National Golf Club.

That title belongs to Scottie Scheffler, who has three victories in his last five events.

Scheffler is the second favorite on the betting lines at DraftKings Sportsbook to don the green jacket on Sunday night.

Both players are expected to contend for the first major title of 2022 based on their respective track records at golf's biggest events.

Rahm and Scheffler are just two of the golfers you should pay attention to during the four-day tournament.

A handful of potential sleeper champions are lurking further down the odds board with the hopes of replicating Hideki Matsuyama's win at 45-1 betting odds in 2021.