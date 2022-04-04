Masters Field 2022: Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

0 of 3

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Most of the buzz leading up to The Masters involves the potential participation of Tiger Woods.

The attention around Woods might be a welcome sight to the favorites in the field, who may have fewer eyeballs on them ahead of Thursday's opening round.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rahm must be considered the favorite because of how well he played at Augusta National Golf Club in the last four years.

The Spaniard strung together four consecutive top-10 finishes in his quest for the green jacket.

Rahm has four straight top-10 placings in major tournaments. He did not finish below eighth at any of last season's majors.

Scheffler reeled off three top-10 finishes in a row last season after landing in a tie for 18th at The Masters last season.

The No. 1 golfer in the world is coming off a victory at the WGC Match Play and his season-long form makes him one of the top players to trust at Augusta.