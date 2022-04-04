Masters Field 2022: Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

Masters Field 2022: Odds, Favorites and Tournament PreviewApril 4, 2022
Most of the buzz leading up to The Masters involves the potential participation of Tiger Woods.
The attention around Woods might be a welcome sight to the favorites in the field, who may have fewer eyeballs on them ahead of Thursday's opening round.
Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rahm must be considered the favorite because of how well he played at Augusta National Golf Club in the last four years.
The Spaniard strung together four consecutive top-10 finishes in his quest for the green jacket.
Rahm has four straight top-10 placings in major tournaments. He did not finish below eighth at any of last season's majors.
Scheffler reeled off three top-10 finishes in a row last season after landing in a tie for 18th at The Masters last season.
The No. 1 golfer in the world is coming off a victory at the WGC Match Play and his season-long form makes him one of the top players to trust at Augusta.
Masters Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jon Rahm (+900; bet $100 to win $900)
Scottie Scheffer (+1200)
Justin Thomas (+1400)
Cameron Smith (+1400)
Dustin Johnson (+1600)
Viktor Hovland (+2000)
Xander Schauffele (+2000)
Rory McIlroy (+2000)
Collin Morikawa (+2000)
Brooks Koepka (+2000)
Jordan Spieth (+2200)
Patrick Cantlay (+2500)
Favorites
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm came close to winning The Masters on a handful of occasions.
The Spanish golfer owns four straight top-eight finishes at Augusta National.
The 2021 U.S. Open winner has to be considered a golfer to watch at any major, but he has had the most success in Georgia.
Rahm was in solid form up until The Players Championship in which he shot 72 and 77 on the weekend to finish in a tie for 55th.
He played better at the WGC Match Play in which he reached the knockout round from the field of 64.
The rough outing at TPC Sawgrass is likely an outlier for Rahm's overall season form and he is expected to perform well at Augusta given his incredible track record.
Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler owns a top-10 finish at each of the other three majors.
The new No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking produced back-to-back top-20 placings at Augusta, but he has not cracked the first page of the leaderboard yet.
The 25-year-old is in the best form of any player on the PGA Tour. He won three of the last five events he entered.
Scheffler should be a popular selection to don the green jacket because of his wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WM Phoenix Open and WGC Match Play.
Scheffler has not won a major yet in his career, but if he keeps playing this way, he should win his first at Augusta, or one of the other three majors this season.
Tournament Preview
The last few days of the golf news cycle centered around whether or not Tiger Woods would participate in The Masters.
Woods tweeted on Sunday that he considers himself a "game-time decision" to play in Thursday's first round.
Woods has not played in a major since he suffered injuries in a car crash 13 months ago.
The five-time Masters champion won at Augusta in 2019 and there is always potential for him to play well on a course that he has dominated throughout his career.
Hideki Matsuyama, the reigning Masters champion, will also have close attention paid to him in the buildup to Thursday.
Matsuyama has been dealing with a back injury that forced him to withdraw from last week's Texas Open. He has not played since the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the start of March.
Rahm, Scheffler and other favorites will take up the spotlight as the week goes on, but the statuses of the two former champions are important to follow.
The final leaderboard on Sunday could be decorated with the best players in the world. Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Smith and Rahm all finished in the top 10 last year.
All of those players are listed among the 15 top golfers on the odds chart to win The Masters.
Smith, Schauffele and Scheffler are among the world's best players in search of their first majors. Three of the last five winners of the green jacket captured their first-ever major title, including Matsuyama in 2021.
