Latest Odds for Tiger Woods at the Masters 2022

The stage is set for a perfect return for Tiger Woods. The 46-year-old, who hasn't played in a competitive golf tournament since getting injured in a car wreck in February 2021, could be back in action this week. And if so, he'll be participating in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Even though Woods is currently in Augusta, Georgia, it's not a certainty that he's going to play in the event. On Sunday, the golf legend tweeted that he's a "game-time decision" for the tournament, which gets underway Thursday.

If Woods returns, it'll be a remarkable comeback, considering the severe injuries he suffered just more than a year ago. But we may not know his choice until Thursday, as he has until his tee time for the opening round to decide.

Here are the latest odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook, for Woods at the 2022 Masters as we await to see if he'll be in action:

To win: +5000 (bet $100 to win $5,000)

To finish in top five: +800

To finish in top 10: +400

Woods can never be counted out when he steps on the greens at Augusta National. But it has been a while since he's competed in a tournament, as the last time he played in one was the 2020 Masters, which was postponed until November that year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, Woods finished 38th at one under par. That came two months after he had missed the cut at the U.S. Open, as he didn't compete for a win at any of the majors that year.

Still, Woods has had a ton of success at the Masters over his career. He's a five-time winner of the event, including in 2019, when he ended an 11-year major drought with a remarkable performance. He ended up at 13 under par that year, finishing one stroke ahead of the trio of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Woods played an 18-hole practice round at Augusta National last Tuesday. Then, he hit some shots at the tournament practice area Sunday, and it's clear he left a strong impression on those who saw him.

"He looked like the Tiger we saw before the accident, the way the swing looked and the speed," Billy Horschel said, per Schlabach. "For him to hopefully be playing—which I think he is—I think we're all giddy about it."

It's not official whether Woods will play or not, but Schlabach reported that a source told him Woods "really, really wants to play" this week.

If Woods competes, there will be a lot of attention on him throughout the tournament. But even if he doesn't have a strong performance, it'll still be impressive that he even made it back to this point and can play an event against the best golfers in the world.

Woods has made the cut in each of his past 21 appearances at the Masters. The only time he's missed the cut was in 1996, which was his first showing at the tournament as a professional.

"I think for golf and for the Masters Tournament and for everyone, to have Tiger there would be phenomenal," Rory McIlroy recently said, per Schlabach.

For now, those who place bets on Woods to fare well at the Masters will have to hope that he's in action this week. But considering his progress and his competitive nature, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't play after he's already started preparing in Augusta in recent days.

