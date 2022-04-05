March Madness 2022: The All-Tournament Team After the National Championship

0 of 6

The 2022 NCAA men's tournament is over, and the Kansas Jayhawks are national champions.

In a thrilling national championship game befitting of what was a wild NCAA tournament from the get-go, the Jayhawks overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to come away with a 72-69 victory over North Carolina. It is the first national title for the storied Kansas basketball program since 2008.

With March Madness over, it's time to pick our All-Tournament Team, with five first-team and five second-team spots up for grabs.

To be considered for inclusion, a player had to have reached the Elite Eight, and first-team honors were reserved for players who appeared in the Final Four.

Let's get to it.