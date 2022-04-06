Predicting Which High Seeds in 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Won't Reach 2023 Dance

0 of 7

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Maintaining dominance for consecutive seasons in men's college basketball is not easy. Leaders graduate, stars declare for the NBA draft, more than 1,000 players are already in the transfer portal and coaches leave for greener pastures. Sometimes, we barely recognize anything other than a team's jersey by the time November rolls around.

As a result, many of the top teams from one season end up missing the dance altogether the following March.

More than half of the schools (38 of 68) that participated in the 2021 NCAA tournament were not invited to this year's dance. We aren't just talking about the minor-conference revolving door of automatic bids, either. All of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds from last year made it this year, but nine of the 28 teams seeded No. 7 or better did not.

Looking at that same pool of 28 candidates from this year's field, it's not hard to pinpoint teams unlikely to participate in the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Needless to say, there are plenty of unknowns still in play. There are still a few big-name recruits available, most notably 5-star forward Julian Phillips, who decommitted from LSU a few weeks ago. Many NBA draft decisions are yet to be made. Of the nearly 1,100 players who have entered the portal, about 1,000 are still there for the taking, and it's likely just a matter of time before a few hundred more players join that list of "free agents."

But we can still make some way-too-early educated guesses at which teams are most likely to experience a bit of rebuilding.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

Also considered: Connecticut, Michigan State, Ohio State, Saint Mary's