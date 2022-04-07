Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into 2022 Draft

0 of 32

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Well, it's been quite the offseason across the NFL.

Free agency is an annual frenzy of player movement. Hundreds of millions of dollars change hands. Dozens of players change teams. And the landscape of the league is altered in a major way.

But 2021 was even wilder. Arguably the top two wide receivers in the NFL were dealt. So was a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, as well as a league MVP.

That list only just scratches the surface of all the deals that went down.

After everything that has happened over the last month or so, some NFL teams are substantially better than they were at the close of last season. Others have treaded water. And some…well, some have had a rough go of it.

But regardless of how the offseason has gone to date, every team has something in common. There's still a hole that must be addressed. A red flag flying, signaling the potential for danger ahead.