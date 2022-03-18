Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Panthers Informed They Won't Be Acquiring QB

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Like the Cleveland Browns, the Carolina Panthers have reportedly been informed that they are out of the running for Deshaun Watson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are the reported finalists for the veteran signal-caller.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

