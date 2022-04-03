2022 NFL Draft Prospects Who Could Get Drafted Much Higher Than Expected

0 of 6

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The NFL draft thrives on unpredictability.

After all, the event comes down to names being read off a card. There's no other way it could become a television spectacle.

For months, NFL fans will pore over every mock draft, scouting report and highlight reel they can find. Yet there are still shocking picks every year.

For example, Alex Leatherwood only appeared in 40.5 percent of first-round mock drafts and was ranked 43rd on the consensus big board put together by NFL Mock Draft Database. The Las Vegas Raiders stunned everyone by taking the Alabama offensive lineman at No. 17.

This year will inevitably feature more surprises. Each of these players shows up in less than 40 percent of first-round mock drafts at NFL Mock Draft Database, but they have the ability to go much earlier than expected based on either his athleticism, production or projected role.