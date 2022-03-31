Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from March 31

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from March 31April 1, 2022
As Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view draws near, the company hit the AXS TV airwaves Thursday with another jam-packed episode, headlined by a rematch of a dream match between the Motor City Machine Guns and Bullet Club's "Switchblade" Jay White and Chris Bey.
World title No. 1 contender Josh Alexander squared off with the monstrous Madman Fulton, Ring of Honor world champion Jonathan Gresham met Honor No More's Kenny King in a non-title match, and the next challenger for the Knockouts Championship was determined in a battle royal.
Who earned momentum en route to one of the company's premier events?
Find out now with this recap of the March 31 bout.
Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King
- "The real reason I'm in Impact Wrestling is to show the true essence of Ring of Honor," Gresham said in his opening remarks.
- "You're being played," King told Gresham, claiming ROH is using him to bring prestige to its name.
- "Corporate speak all you want, Tom. I'm sure that's what they told everyone before they fired them," Matthew Rehwoldt cut broadcast partner Hannifan off.
- Eddie Edwards attacked Gresham after the match, only for Rocky Romero to make the save. The babyfaces cleared Honor No More and stood tall.
Ring of Honor world champion Jonathan Gresham brought grappling to the table for his match with Honor No More's Kenny King, who favored strikes in the night's opening contest. It was King who repeatedly caught the champion off-guard, never really allowing The Octopus to wrestle his style of match.
It mattered not as Gresham earned the pinfall victory in a solid wrestling match that highlighted what each competitor does well.
Unfortunately, it was another loss for Honor No More, who struggles to earn victories. At what point do fans start taking them seriously when the faction cannot accumulate consistent wins? If Impact is not careful, the group will more closely resemble Nexus, not Bullet Club.
Grade
B
Top Moments
Chump Chump Challenge; Jonah and PCO Brawl
- Swinger reminded fans that he spent time in the ECW Arena, getting extreme. Considering how much of a comedic figure he is on the show these days, it was a nice callback.
- "Briscoes...we're gonna find out how many bullets are in your gun," Gallows said of Friday night's dream match against the former Ring of Honor tag team champions.
- The dramatic music during the brawl was a bit much. Just let the natural chaos serve as the soundtrack.
Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice made the mistake of issuing the first Chump Chump Challenge, a play of ROH and Reina de Reinas champion Deonna Purrazzo's open challenge series. Unfortunately for them, it was the vengeful Good Brothers that answered.
The match lasted about as long as one would have expected: Magic Killer to Dice and a 1-2-3.
In the parking lot, the conflict between Jonah and PCO intensified as they brawled for several minutes, concluding with PCO smashing Jonah in a car door and proceeding to bury him.
The brawl was wild fun that highlighted the hatred between the heavyweights. Theirs is a feud that bring good, hoss wrestling to the Impact show. That they are both immensely talented big men only creates greater interest in a rematch between two men who beat the hell out of each other back at Sacrifice.
The Chump Chump Challenge was...something, but at least it got Swinger on TV.
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton
- The brash, arrogant Ace Austin cowering when confronted by Alexander put over the intimidating presence that is the pissed-off, angry and vengeful Walking Weapon.
- Backstage, Chelsea Green offered up an explanation for her betrayal of Mickie James last week: she's a grown woman and does not need the veteran competitor backing her up.
Fresh off world champion Moose's despicable spear to his wife, Jenn, Josh Alexander arrived at this week's show with pent-up rage. Unfortunately for Madman Fulton, who stood no chance against The Walking Weapon.
Alexander rolled through Fulton in a glorified squash, tapping him out to the ankle lock. After the match, he snapped the big man's ankle in a display of unbridled anger.
The No. 1 contender to the Impact world title has been fantastic as a man driven by one purpose: brutalize, beat and dethrone Moose. His work has been integral in building to Rebellion and the showdown with Moose, which might be a candidate for the Impact Match of the Year.
Hopefully, Impact does not get too cutesy and books the finish to that match it has been building to since Bound For Glory: an Alexander victory to avenge Moose's victory back at Bound For Glory.
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Knockouts Battle Royal to Determine the No. 1 Contender
- The commentary team putting over Edwards' renewed aggression in the face of her husband betraying everyone and joining Honor No More was a great way to keep that particular thread alive.
- The McKay spot with Kaleb was great and continues that story, which has developed into a harmless, fun little program encompassing the tag titles.
- Evans dominated the action and shined nicely until her elimination.
Savannah Evans, Rosemary, Tenille Dashwood, Madison Rayne, Lady Frost, Jordynne Grace, Jessie McKay, Havok, Alisha Edwards and Gisele Shaw competed in a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger to Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz.
McKay found herself in the waiting arms of Kaleb (with a K!) at ringside, further begging the question as to whether his allegiances lie with The Influence or the IInspiration. The action continued until it was the former champion, Rosemary, Frost and Shaw left.
The Demon Assassin dumped Shaw and Frost simultaneously to earn the shot at Steelz at Rebellion.
This was any other battle royal in the history of wrestling, with lots of punches, kicks and minimal storytelling. Rosemary winning was an interesting choice given the rest of the talent involved, but she is a veteran of this division and an underrated candidate for greatest Knockout of her era. She has been loyal, always puts in the effort, and has a perpetually over character.
Her dedication is always appreciated by the Impact fans and heating her up for one of the signature events is a great move by the company's creative forces.
Grade
C
Top Moments
Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Aiden Prince; Masha Slamovich Destroys Abby Jane
- "Nothing like punching an Aiden in the face. Very punchable face...and name," Matthew Rehwoldt said on commentary, a tongue-in-cheek reference to his WWE persona, Aiden English.
- Myers' ode to "The Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman with his vest was a nice touch.
- Prince, having been beaten by Gujjar and with nothing else to lose, stupidly forearmed Morrisey's back, sealing his fate.
The Most Professional Wrestler, Brian Myers, joined the commentary position for a match between Bhupinder Gujjar and Aiden Prince.
A competitive back-and-forth between two young stars, this was a better-than-expected match that highlighted both stars but, ultimately, was a showcase for Gujjar. The unbeaten young star, his mouth bloodied from the physicality of the bout, earned the win with a corner spear.
W. Morrisey interrupted the post-match, looking to get his hands on Myers. He did, but the slimy heel escaped and the big man drove Prince through the announce table instead.
The weekly cat-and-mouse between Myers and W. Morrissey will only make the moments the big man finally drives him through a table that much more impactful. The crowd is going to erupt when Morrissey finally pays off this storyline and sends Myers through his own announce table.
What started as a placeholder feud for Morrissey as he prepped for Moose has developed into a solid feud with an outcome fans actually want to see, thanks to the slow and steady build.
Next, Masha Slamovich continued her dominance, running through hometown hero Abby Jane in a squash match.
As impressive as Slamovich has been, she really needs to move on to more competitive matches so fans can get a feel for what she is capable of against trusted and credible opponents. Until that happens, she will just be a badass beating up lesser-talented competitors.
Grade
B
Top Moments
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Bullet Club
- Bey's errant tope suicida turned the tide back in the favor of their opponents
- Sabin connecting with the camera during a dive put over the frenetic burst of energy he brought following the hot tag.
- Playing on the finish of the last match, White appeared poised to make the save for Bey but Shelley stopped him, leaving The Ultimate Finesser to kick out on his own.
- White returned the favor, cutting Shelley off and preventing him from saving his partner in a nice bit of storytelling.
The Motor City Machine Guns defeated Jay White and Chris Bey in a controversial fashion following what appeared to be a botched referee count. Thursday, the two teams clashed in a rematch of their dream match, Bullet Club chasing a win they felt they were deprived of last time.
A fantastic wrestling match that played on the history between White and Alex Shelley and the teams' previous encounter, it featured nonstop action down the stretch, culminating with Bullet Club getting their win back.
All four of these competitors do the whole pro wrestling thing extremely well and it has shown in their two encounters. Setting the bar impossibly high for other teams to try and eclipse, they have essentially dared any other team to try and one-up them.
So good were these first two matches that Impact almost has to book a third match, not only to determine the best team but to give the audience one more superb showdown.
Grade
A
Top Moments