Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from March 31

Credit: Impact Wrestling

As Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view draws near, the company hit the AXS TV airwaves Thursday with another jam-packed episode, headlined by a rematch of a dream match between the Motor City Machine Guns and Bullet Club's "Switchblade" Jay White and Chris Bey.

World title No. 1 contender Josh Alexander squared off with the monstrous Madman Fulton, Ring of Honor world champion Jonathan Gresham met Honor No More's Kenny King in a non-title match, and the next challenger for the Knockouts Championship was determined in a battle royal.

Who earned momentum en route to one of the company's premier events?

Find out now with this recap of the March 31 bout.