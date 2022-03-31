Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Rock, Shane McMahon and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Rock, Shane McMahon and MoreMarch 31, 2022
With WrestleMania 38 rolling into Dallas this weekend, the wrestling rumor mill is buzzing with the possibility of a Shane McMahon appearance, reports of The Rock returning to the ring at next year's show and an update on The KO Show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
What might The Great One have in store for WrestleMania in Los Angeles in 2023?
Can fans expect to see Shane-O-Mac on the premium live event broadcast?
Why might Austin's return headline night one of the annual extravaganza?
Find out the answers to those questions with this collection of sports entertainment innuendo.
Latest on The Rock and WrestleMania 39
The Rock wants to do WrestleMania 39 per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.
Of course, there are several factors at play, not the least of which is his filming schedule. If he has his way, though, it sounds like The Great One is all for appearing in Los Angeles and presumably battling Roman Reigns in a massive main event.
The match between The Tribal Chief and The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment has been long teased but to this point, Rock has been unable to make it work with his always hectic schedule.
A match of that magnitude would be the perfect attraction to help sell out Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, home of Super Bowl LVI and the world champion Rams. A beautiful, enormous stadium with a blockbuster title bout of that sort would feel like the biggest match of the year and give Reigns that signature match he can hang his proverbial hat on.
There is still plenty of time for filming to get in the way but the fact that The Rock wants to do the show is a huge step in getting to that moment.
Shane McMahon in Dallas for WrestleMania
The prodigal son will come back home for WrestleMania 38 when WWE returns to Dallas this weekend as Shane McMahon will be in town for the extravaganza, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
McMahon was last seen at the Royal Rumble, where he was a surprise entrant.
Dallas was the sight of his monumental Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker back in 2016 but more than that, WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for his family and their business. It makes total sense that he would be in town to catch up and take in the show.
Of course, his presence has spurred rumors that he could be the mystery opponent facing Seth Rollins. Given WWE's track record of trotting Shane-O-Mac out for big matches here and there, it would be in character, for sure.
Hopefully, those in power understand the backlash that decision would ignite from an entire world of fans expecting Cody Rhodes to be that opposition for The Visionary.
Reason for Stone Cold Steve Austin on The KO Show Main Eventing Night One
Meltzer also suggested that the reason "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's appearance on The KO Show is slated to headline Saturday's WrestleMania festivities is because WWE does not want anyone leaving after seeing The Texas Rattlesnake.
That is understandable and as logical a reason as any to make that call, but there has to be some sort of hesitancy in management's mind about booking anything to follow Stone Cold's first major physical altercation since retiring.
Who would want to follow what is expected to be one of the hottest moments of either night?
The roof is going to blow off AT&T Stadium when Austin stomps to the ring, opens a can of whoop-ass on Owens and drops him with a Stone Cold Stunner. It is going to be one of the most memorable parts of the entire broadcast.
Does WWE really believe that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is a strong enough story to win fans over and get them to invest after being ecstatic about Austin's comeback?
If Austin and KO close night one, WWE made the right call.