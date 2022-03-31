Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Rock, Shane McMahon and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania 38 rolling into Dallas this weekend, the wrestling rumor mill is buzzing with the possibility of a Shane McMahon appearance, reports of The Rock returning to the ring at next year's show and an update on The KO Show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

What might The Great One have in store for WrestleMania in Los Angeles in 2023?

Can fans expect to see Shane-O-Mac on the premium live event broadcast?

Why might Austin's return headline night one of the annual extravaganza?

Find out the answers to those questions with this collection of sports entertainment innuendo.