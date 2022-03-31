The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Picks for WrestleMania 38 Match Card

5 of 8

The Mysterios vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

Q: What would be the best way to book this match to get the most out of Paul's appearance?

Even if they have athletic experience, celebrities are limited in what they can do in the ring. WWE should follow a similar formula to what happened last year with Damian Priest and Bad Bunny, but with some tweaks, since the heel-face dynamic is reversed.

The Miz needs to hold down most of the match with Rey and Dominik tagging in and out. Paul should get a few shots in with Dominik but mostly work with Rey, as he's more trustworthy to steer the ship. Ideally, the YouTuber has at least a spot or two that the media can latch onto, especially since he told The MMA Hour that he wants to jump off the top rope.

After he does that, his participation should be over outside of taking the pin. The Miz can easily lose, but it's more eye-catching if Paul is pinned, especially by Dominik to give him a boost.

It will mean more to Dominik to get that win than if Rey won for their team.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Q: Is it finally time for Reigns to lose the universal title?

Absolutely not. This has to be a win for Reigns. Not only is Lesnar a part-time performer who shouldn't hold both belts and barely defend either of them, but The Tribal Chief has also been more of the loser in this overall feud over the years and needs to secure the ultimate victory.

This will be his crowning achievement. The Tribal Chief is the most important person on the roster, and WWE shouldn't throw it away just for a swerve. Reigns keeping his belt heading into a match with The Rock next year is the best-case scenario.

There's no need for Lesnar to win and for Reigns to have to come back around to regain the belt.