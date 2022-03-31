The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Picks for WrestleMania 38 Match CardMarch 31, 2022
The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Picks for WrestleMania 38 Match Card
- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (Raw Women's Championship)
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
- Seth Rollins vs. TBA
- Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Carmella and Queen Zelina vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
- Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (WWE and Universal Championship unification)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeMango)
It's that time of year again when wrestling fans from around the world descend upon one city for the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, and that also means it's time for the Bleacher Report staff to make their predictions for the show.
This year's event will be split across two nights again, so each card will carry half the load at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Here's the full lineup for WrestleMania 38, according to WWE.com.
Night 1:
Night 2:
Here's our lineup of contributors:
Kevin Berge
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
Q: On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for this match?
I'm at a 5. On one hand, Reigns vs. Lesnar has happened many times before, and the results have been mixed. Other than their first match at WrestleMania 31, I wouldn't rank their work together very highly.
However, I will give credit to WWE for building the story better for this match than any other time they have fought. Both have shown more personality this time than on any previous occasion.
Women's Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way
Q: If you were booking this match, who would walk out with the titles?
The women's tag team division needs a rock-solid tag team that can travel between both brands and spark excitement no matter their opponents. Sasha Banks and Naomi are the only tandem in this group that truly feels ready to do that.
While a poorly established team on the surface, they have history dating back to The Legit Boss debuting on the main roster with Team B.A.D. The two know each other and are obviously immensely talented. That's the team I would trust to revitalize this division.
Jeff J
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
Q: How would you put this match together if you were in charge?
I would make this a Last Woman Standing match or No Disqualification. Show the violent sides of both competitors.
We haven't seen Bianca Belair in a true stipulation match yet, and this would benefit from an added attraction to raise the stakes. I can see a spot where Becky Lynch protects herself all match against Belair's hair whip until she finally catches her, then KODs Big Time Becks onto a table or a set of chairs for the win.
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Q: Who makes the most sense to win this match?
Pat McAfee because it can continue a feud into the summer. How does Austin Theory respond to disappointing Mr. McMahon? And Pat can wrestle well, as anyone who saw his Adam Cole match on NXT can attest, so I think giving him a win this weekend would further legitimize him for special-attraction events.
Donald Wood
Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
Q: How do you think Rousey has done since returning to WWE? Is she ready to lead the division again?
Regardless of what fans think of Rousey, she was brought in to draw mainstream attention to WWE programming and has been successful. People care when she's on TV and are invested in her storylines and matchups.
The best part for WWE is that with the mainstream success of Lynch, Rowdy Ronda doesn't need to lead the women's division on her own and can focus on honing her abilities in the ring and on the mic.
RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits
Q: Which team would you prefer to see win this match? Why them?
The Street Profits. First, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been incredible every time they're on TV and deserve so much better in terms of consistent booking.
In addition to the tag team deserving the titles and the moment winning them at WrestleMania would create, it would also further the storyline breakup of Orton and Riddle that fans can't wait to experience.
Erik Beaston
The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
Q: If Nakamura and Boogs win the titles, who should be their first rivals other than The Usos?
Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. After the feud with Drew McIntyre, WWE will need to keep Corbin and Moss busy. With no other obvious opponents outside of Los Lotharios maybe, they make sense. Sometimes, that is all you can ask for, especially when the rest of that division has been so underdeveloped.
Edge vs. AJ Styles
Q: From a storyline perspective, who do you think should win this match and why?
The way this story has been laid out, it only really makes sense for Edge to win. AJ Styles has almost taken a backseat to his opponent, who has reinvented himself.
A loss at WrestleMania would not only hang an L on The Rated-R Superstar's win-loss record, but it would also negate weeks of promos, dark lights and new theme music. Edge would be beaten but, more importantly, his new on-screen persona would lose credibility right out of the gate.
Anthony Mango
The Mysterios vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
Q: What would be the best way to book this match to get the most out of Paul's appearance?
Even if they have athletic experience, celebrities are limited in what they can do in the ring. WWE should follow a similar formula to what happened last year with Damian Priest and Bad Bunny, but with some tweaks, since the heel-face dynamic is reversed.
The Miz needs to hold down most of the match with Rey and Dominik tagging in and out. Paul should get a few shots in with Dominik but mostly work with Rey, as he's more trustworthy to steer the ship. Ideally, the YouTuber has at least a spot or two that the media can latch onto, especially since he told The MMA Hour that he wants to jump off the top rope.
After he does that, his participation should be over outside of taking the pin. The Miz can easily lose, but it's more eye-catching if Paul is pinned, especially by Dominik to give him a boost.
It will mean more to Dominik to get that win than if Rey won for their team.
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
Q: Is it finally time for Reigns to lose the universal title?
Absolutely not. This has to be a win for Reigns. Not only is Lesnar a part-time performer who shouldn't hold both belts and barely defend either of them, but The Tribal Chief has also been more of the loser in this overall feud over the years and needs to secure the ultimate victory.
This will be his crowning achievement. The Tribal Chief is the most important person on the roster, and WWE shouldn't throw it away just for a swerve. Reigns keeping his belt heading into a match with The Rock next year is the best-case scenario.
There's no need for Lesnar to win and for Reigns to have to come back around to regain the belt.
Graham Matthews
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Q: How have you felt about the build to this match?
I honestly think I've enjoyed the build to this more than most. Like many, I believe WWE should be focusing more on the current roster than celebrity involvement, but Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville have made the most of it and done a really nice job of building their feud not only on TV but also on social media.
The Anything Goes stipulation helps and should make this quite the spectacle that will likely exceed expectations for some.
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
Q: If Belair is going to win, should this be a competitive match or would you rather see her win quickly to get revenge?
Lynch vs. Belair needs to be a competitive match.
I'm worried the creative team will try to turn the tables by having The EST of WWE beat Lynch in 26 seconds as Big Time Becks did to her at SummerSlam last year, but we've waited this long for a truly competitive match between the two and I think we should get it.
WrestleMania 38 should be where they have the barn-burner we know they're capable of. It will make the moment for Belair mean that much more.
Chris Mueller
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
Q: Offer an argument for why Corbin should win this match.
While Drew McIntyre is the obvious choice, Happy Corbin has worked hard enough over the past year to justify giving him a big win at The Show of Shows. His run as Sad Corbin was lauded and showed a different side to the former Mr. Money in the Bank, but his current run is where people feel disconnected.
If he did win this match, he and Madcap Moss would use the momentum to transition into a run as a successful tag team.
With SmackDown's tag team division running on fumes, it could use a pairing like Moss and Corbin on the heel side of things.
Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
Q: If not Rousey, who should take the title off of Charlotte?
If The Queen does retain at WrestleMania, a returning Bayley or Asuka would be great options to be the next SmackDown women's champion. We have known The Empress of Tomorrow has been ready to return for a long time, but Bayley is still a bit of a question mark.
Either of them could give Charlotte a high-level feud that produces memorable matches and ends with a satisfying title change. If Bayley is going to return as a heel, Asuka would be a better choice to take the belt from The Queen. That way, The Role Model could be The Empress' first rival upon her return.
Predictions
- Lynch vs. Belair (DW, AM, EB, GM, CM, JJ, KB)
- Mysterios (AM, EB, GM, CM, JJ, KB) vs. The Miz and Paul (DW)
- McIntyre (DW, AM, EB, GM, CM, JJ, KB) vs. Corbin
- The Usos (AM, EB, GM, JJ, KB) vs. Nakamura and Boogs (CM, DW)
- The New Day (DW, AM, EB, GM, CM, JJ, KB) vs. Sheamus and Holland
- Rollins vs. TBA (DW, AM, EB, GM, CM, JJ, KB)
- Flair vs. Rousey (DW, AM, EB, GM, CM, JJ, KB)
- Carmella and Zelina vs. Morgan and Ripley (AM) vs. Natalya and Baszler vs. Naomi and Banks (DW, EB, GM, CM, JJ, KB)
- Knoxville (DW, AM, EB, GM, CM) vs. Zayn (JJ, KB)
- McAfee (AM, EB, JJ, KB) vs. Theory (DW, CM, GM)
- RK-Bro (DW, AM, EB, CM, JJ, KB) vs. The Street Profits (GM) vs. Alpha Academy
- Edge (DW, AM, EB, GM, CM, JJ, KB) vs. Styles
- Lashley (DW, AM, EB, GM, JJ, KB) vs. Omos (CM)
- Lesnar vs. Reigns (DW, AM, EB, GM, CM, JJ, KB)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.
