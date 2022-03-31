WWE WrestleMania 38: Latest Match Card and Known Order for Historic Event

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

During a typical year, WWE doesn't need to throw out much in the way of mystery or buzz to get fans excited for a WrestleMania.

But the build to WrestleMania 38 has been anything but typical.

Much of the weekend's card over the course of two nights was a big question mark even a month out from the event, besides a couple of obvious notes like Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. And right up until the final Raw before 'Mania, one of the best on the planet, Seth Rollins, didn't even have a place.

Fittingly, much remains a mystery about the actual order of how things will play out at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. There are conflicting reports about what will close Saturday's show, and much remains unknown about Sunday's card.

WrestleMania 38 Projected Card Order

Saturday

Raw Women's Championship match: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championships match: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women's Championship match: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

The KO Show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Sunday

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Fatal 4-Way for the Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina

Anything Goes match: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Triple Threat match for the Raw Tag Team Championships: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Winner Takes All for the WWE and Universal Championships: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

The Big Mystery

Does Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey go on last to close Saturday night? Or does home-state hero and long-absent legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin take center stage and send the fans home happy?

Before WWE made it official that Stone Cold would be at The Show of Shows to deal with Kevin Owens, it seemed obvious Flair-Rousey would go on last. Both that match and the Becky Lynch-Bianca Belair title bout will occur on Saturday night.

Logic says the big-money outsider like Rousey goes last to keep casual fans on the edge of their seats.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), though, the Austin-Owens segment will now go on last.

Rumors or not, that idea makes too much sense to ignore. Austin hasn't wrestled in nearly two decades and his return is one of the bigger moments in modern wrestling history. It would be only fitting to see him go on last and send the crowd home happy in his home state.

The mystery as to whether it's a match, some sort of street fight or just a stunner-and-beers affair makes it all the more interesting, too. There's also the possibility, though probably slim, that WWE uses the show-closing segment to set up an Austin-Owens official match on Sunday night.

WWE ending a pay-per-view card with a talking segment would be a little unorthodox, so it's fair to expect some shenanigans and big plans if Austin-Owens really goes on last.

Who Opens Both Nights?

WWE has a history at WrestleMania of opening one or both nights with a barnburner of a match, going so far as putting Lesnar himself in an opener three years ago.

There's obviously zero chance Lesnar-Reigns doesn't close WrestleMania 38 outright. But there are other title matches worthy of opening both nights that can really set the tone for the entire sprint to the finish line.

On Night 1, think about the other women's title match that doesn't end up closing the day's events, or coming very close to it. In this scenario, it would be Lynch and Belair getting a chance to put on a fast-paced show that potentially puts an end to their long-running blood feud with high stakes.

And on Sunday, as much fun as it would be to see the Edge vs. AJ Styles matchup first thanks to its show-stealing potential between wrestling greats, that's more likely to slot later on the card almost as a co-main event.

But consider another title match such as the Triple Threat between RK-Bro, The Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

The current champions, RK-Bro, are one of the best long-running things going in the sport right now and, in tandem with the other talents in the match, could forge an electric start to the event's second night.

