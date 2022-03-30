Patriots' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The New England Patriots come into the 2022 NFL draft with a more incomplete roster than they have had in previous seasons.

New England needs to plug a few roster holes that were left open by the departures of J.C. Jackson, Ted Karras and Shaq Mason over the past few weeks.

The Patriots will take a serious look at cornerback and offensive linemen in the first few rounds in April, but they also need to go after a top-tier pass-catcher.

Last year's free-agent bounty gave the Patriots a handful of reliable pass-catchers, namely Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, but the roster still lacks a clear-cut No. 1 threat for quarterback Mac Jones to work with.

New England needs to balance its needs at the top of the draft. A new wide receiver would be nice, but they could use first-round talent at a few other spots on the roster.