Men's NCAA Championship 2022: Updated Title Odds Going into Final Four

Men's NCAA Championship 2022: Updated Title Odds Going into Final FourMarch 31, 2022
After a wild opening weekend and one of the most impressive Cinderella runs in NCAA tournament history, the Final Four still ended up including four perennial title contenders.
Duke, Kansas and North Carolina are undeniable blue bloods, while it's hard to argue Villanova doesn't belong in that same elite tier with a pair of titles in the last decade. In perhaps the most decorated Final Four in March Madness history, which team will come out on top?
Ahead you'll find the latest title odds for each of the four teams left standing, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, along with a breakdown of what they've done to get to this point and what they still need to do to advance to Monday's championship game.
Off we go.
North Carolina: +500
It's hard to believe that North Carolina was squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble in mid-February following a loss to a Pittsburgh team that finished 11th in the ACC.
The Tar Heels have gone 10-1 since, and that impressive run includes a 94-81 victory over Duke at Cameron Indoor in their regular-season finale.
Armando Bacot (23 points), Caleb Love (22 points), RJ Davis (21 points) and Brady Manek (20 points, 11 rebounds) all showed out in that victory over their biggest rivals to even the season series, and college basketball fans will be treated to the rubber game in the Final Four.
Manek (21.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 47.1 3PT%) and Bacot (16.5 PPG, 15.8 RPG) have led the way during the team's NCAA tournament run, upsetting No. 1 seed Baylor in the second round en route to emerging from the East Region as a No. 8 seed.
UNC has already beaten Duke once this year, and after having taken down two of last year's Final Four entrants in Baylor and UCLA, it can do it again.
Villanova: +450
If the Villanova Wildcats are going to punch their ticket to the title game, they'll have to find a way to overcome the loss of guard Justin Moore.
The 6'4" junior suffered a torn Achilles in the Elite Eight victory over Houston, and losing his 14.8 points and team-high 34.6 minutes per game is a major blow for a rotation that only went six deep going into the tournament.
With Moore out of action, no one beyond Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels, Caleb Daniels, Eric Dixon and Brandon Slater is averaging more than 9.6 minutes or 1.8 points per contest, so if someone gets into foul trouble, the Wildcats risk being exposed.
All of that said, this is an experienced, disciplined team that protects the ball, shoots the three well and grinds out a frustratingly slow tempo. In other words, it's like every Villanova squad in recent memory.
If Samuels can continue a recent hot streak that's seen him average 17.5 points per game in the NCAA tournament after tallying just 10.4 points per game before the Big Dance and Big East Player of the Year Collin Gillespie can bring his A-game, the Wildcats can beat anyone.
Kansas: +185
The emergence of Remy Martin from role player to go-to scorer alongside All-American guard Ochai Agbaji is a big reason the Kansas Jayhawks are the last No. 1 seed standing.
Martin, a transfer from Arizona State who tallied 19.1 points per game each of the last two seasons, contributed a modest 7.3 points per game during the regular season and Big 12 tournament. However, after a 15-point showing against Texas Southern in the first round, he exploded for 20 points against Creighton in the second round and a season-high 23 points against Providence in the Sweet 16.
That performance against the Friars helped offset quiet nights from leading scorers Agbaji (five points, 2-of-8 shooting) and Christian Braun (six points, 2-of-6 shooting), and the Jayhawks managed to squeak out a 66-61 victory.
Meanwhile, after a slow start to the tournament, Agbaji had a team-high 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting against Miami in the Elite Eight, and getting him going early could be the key to success against a pesky Villanova squad.
Big man David McCormack remains one of the biggest X-factors in the country. Kansas has gone 13-1 this year when he scores at least 12 points, and he had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting against Miami.
Duke: +155
No. 8 on the selection committee's full ranking of all 68 teams in the tournament, the Duke Blue Devils are now the favorite to take home the title.
Freshman phenom Paolo Banchero has been as advertised in his first and likely only March Madness, averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor and 8-of-15 from beyond the arc.
The emergence of big man Mark Williams as an inside presence has helped the Blue Devils roll out a more well-rounded attack. The 7'1" sophomore is averaging 14.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per contest during the NCAA tournament.
Add in standout freshmen AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels, alongside elder statesmen Wendell Moore Jr., and this is the most talented team left standing.
It's just a matter of protecting the basketball and playing their game against a North Carolina team that has already seen them twice this year.
Odds via DraftKings and accurate as of Wednesday afternoon.
