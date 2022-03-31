Men's NCAA Championship 2022: Updated Title Odds Going into Final Four

0 of 4

John Minchillo/Associated Press

After a wild opening weekend and one of the most impressive Cinderella runs in NCAA tournament history, the Final Four still ended up including four perennial title contenders.

Duke, Kansas and North Carolina are undeniable blue bloods, while it's hard to argue Villanova doesn't belong in that same elite tier with a pair of titles in the last decade. In perhaps the most decorated Final Four in March Madness history, which team will come out on top?

Ahead you'll find the latest title odds for each of the four teams left standing, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, along with a breakdown of what they've done to get to this point and what they still need to do to advance to Monday's championship game.

Off we go.