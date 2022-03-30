WWE's Biggest Winners and Losers from 2022 WrestleMania Season

1 of 5

Six months ago, it appeared as though Kevin Owens was on his way out of WWE. His contract was up for renewal but most expected him to go elsewhere, to be with friends he had not worked with in many years. Then came news of a massive new contract for KO.

Then buzz of a match with the returning "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Suddenly, a guy who was toiling away in creative hell half a year ago was going to be the guy to face the greatest Attitude Era star in his comeback match.

While it's not a match, per se, the host of The KO Show with Austin will be the most significant role Owens has ever played at WrestleMania. It is a massive opportunity for The Prizefighter and a shot at immortality.

This is not going to be a little bit of back and forth before the inevitable Stone Cold Stunner but, rather, a fight that sees Austin get as physical as he has in two decades. That is an enormous honor for WWE to bestow on Owens and a reflection of the trust it has in him to deliver up to expectations.

His work leading into WrestleMania has been extraordinary, with strong, intense promos and a damn fun impersonation.

There have been many Superstars who saw their stock rise on this Road to WrestleMania but one would be hard-pressed to find any who exploded off the screen and made the lasting impact KO has over the last two months.