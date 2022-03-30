49ers' Team Needs to Fill in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

John Hefti/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have to wait until the end of the second round to get involved in the 2022 NFL draft.

Kyle Shanahan and his staff could still find plenty of value at the 61st overall selection and beyond, having enjoyed some success on the second and third days of the draft in previous years.

Deebo Samuel was a second-round pick in 2019. Fred Warner was a third-round selection in 2017. George Kittle, Elijah Mitchell, Jauan Jennings and Dre Greenlaw were chosen on the final days of their respective drafts.

San Francisco has some clear holes to fill with its nine selections. One of the first picks made by the 49ers should come on the offensive line. The 49ers lost Laken Tomlinson during free agency, and they could use one or two young interior linemen to compete for the starting spot vacated by the offensive guard's departure.

San Francisco addressed its top defensive need in free agency, as it signed Charvarius Ward from the Kansas City Chiefs, but some depth is still required in the secondary to deal with all of the offensive weapons in the NFC West.