Pat McAfee and the Real Winners and Losers from 2022 WWE WrestleMania Night 2

Credit: WWE.com

Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 could not live up to the hype of Night 1, but it was still a fun show. It delivered on nostalgia and excitement without falling too far in its weaker moments.

Pat McAfee got a chance to live out his boyhood dream of competing at WrestleMania. He defeated Austin Theory but lost in cheap fashion to Vince McMahon in a follow-up match. He even got the chance to have a beer with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Sasha Banks and Naomi captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a competitive match where they showed their chemistry together and outshined the rest of the talent involved.

Damian Priest got a surprise spot on the WrestleMania card during AJ Styles vs. Edge. The stage is set for The Archer of Infamy to work with The Rated-R Superstar going forward.

Omos was pinned for the first time in his career by Bobby Lashley, while The New Day lost in less than two minutes to Sheamus and Ridge Holland with little fanfare.

It was a night when some walked out as true winners, and others were left with a loss that could change their trajectory post-WrestleMania.