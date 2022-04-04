Pat McAfee and the Real Winners and Losers from 2022 WWE WrestleMania Night 2

Pat McAfee and the Real Winners and Losers from 2022 WWE WrestleMania Night 2April 4, 2022
Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 could not live up to the hype of Night 1, but it was still a fun show. It delivered on nostalgia and excitement without falling too far in its weaker moments.
Pat McAfee got a chance to live out his boyhood dream of competing at WrestleMania. He defeated Austin Theory but lost in cheap fashion to Vince McMahon in a follow-up match. He even got the chance to have a beer with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
Sasha Banks and Naomi captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a competitive match where they showed their chemistry together and outshined the rest of the talent involved.
Damian Priest got a surprise spot on the WrestleMania card during AJ Styles vs. Edge. The stage is set for The Archer of Infamy to work with The Rated-R Superstar going forward.
Omos was pinned for the first time in his career by Bobby Lashley, while The New Day lost in less than two minutes to Sheamus and Ridge Holland with little fanfare.
It was a night when some walked out as true winners, and others were left with a loss that could change their trajectory post-WrestleMania.
Loser: Omos
Omos walked into his match with Bobby Lashley looking unstoppable. He had never been pinned or submitted, but he was facing a two-time world champion and the only man who could match him in strength.
The dynamic played out as expected. The All Mighty was dominated for a few minutes, but he ultimately overcame the rookie and beat him with a Spear.
While this result made the most sense, it does not help Omos. He had a chance to be protected in a way few have been in WWE, but the company showed it isn't quite ready to commit to him on that level.
Omos is a special act due to his height, and he moves better than most giants in WWE history. He just is not in the right era to work the kind of match main eventers need to be able to work.
It will be interesting to see how he responds to a big loss.
Winner: Sasha Banks and Naomi
Sasha Banks has finally won at WrestleMania, as she claimed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Naomi. It was a big moment, coming full circle from losing the titles three years ago.
This was a great way to put over two of WWE's most popular wrestlers and reboot the women's tag team division. This is a chance for two legitimate championship contenders to prove they can elevate a division struggling for attention while increasing their own standing.
It was clear how much Banks and Naomi cared about this moment. Their chemistry as a team was obvious, and their finisher is memorable and unique. With so much talent in the ring, they were the biggest standouts.
Banks and Naomi deserved this spotlight, and hopefully it's only the beginning of a great 2022 for two talented but recently underused Superstars.
Winner: Damian Priest
Damian Priest got involved in the Edge vs. AJ Styles match by distracting the latter and allowing the former to win.
After The Rated-R Superstar stood tall, The Archer of Infamy joined him in the ring before walking out together.
Edge and Styles had a WrestleMania highlight of a match. It was a really good veteran clash where the story was clear from start to finish. They never had to do anything big, just stay on the mat and battle.
Neither man needed the victory or even a great 'Mania moment, but Priest absolutely needed this fresh start after struggling for the spotlight. He was kept off the card after losing his United States Championship with little fanfare.
Priest can speak for himself, but he needs someone with legitimacy to push him up. He now has that with Edge. The Rated-R Superstar has always been great at helping elevate others, and a new team would be perfect to protect him while building up new young talent.
Losers: The New Day
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland was cut from Night 1 and moved to Sunday, but it wasn't much of a match. The New Day lost in less than two minutes.
This was meant to be a tribute to Big E, who was injured by Holland recently. Despite that, Holland was allowed to lay out his friends with ease, taking a win over the most decorated team in modern WWE.
Everything about the delivery of this contest felt wrong. It would have almost been better to just keep it off the card entirely.
On a night when Triple H spent 10 minutes walking around the ring, multiple moments from Night 1 were recapped and Undertaker came out again to stare at the crowd, New Day weren't even afforded five minutes to pay tribute to their injured friend.
Winner: Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee got his big WrestleMania moment, and he won. He beat Austin Theory in an impressive athletic showcase.
Vince McMahon did rain on the SmackDown announcer's parade, but "Stone Cold" Steve Austin arrived to save the day.
As a huge WWE fan, McAfee had to love all of this, even if it meant getting pinned by McMahon. He got the whole crowd at AT&T Stadium behind him, he defeated a talented young star in a solid match, and he got to work with a legendary WWE heel and drink beer with The Texas Rattlesnake.
The boyhood dream was truly realized Sunday night, and McAfee has earned the chance to do more. It is unclear if he will, though. What matters is he got to be a WWE Superstar for one night from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows.
There are few in the WWE Universe who would not give everything to do what McAfee did at WrestleMania 38.