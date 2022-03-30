USMNT vs. Costa Rica: Odds, Time, Live Stream, TV for World Cup Qualifying

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The United States men's national team can book its spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday night.

The USMNT heads to San Jose, Costa Rica, with a three-point lead and a plus-10 edge in goal differential over its host.

Gregg Berhalter's team picked up 25 points from its first 13 games of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying to feel comfortable going into Wednesday's match with Los Ticos.

The game itself may not be too competitive because of all the factors in play for both squads. The USMNT needs a win, draw or not to lose by six goals to qualify for the World Cup in one of the three automatic qualification spots out of CONCACAF.

Costa Rica is likely headed for the intercontinental playoff as the fourth-place team in North America. Los Ticos have a handful of players who are one yellow card away from a suspension, and that may affect their lineup selection.

USMNT vs. Costa Rica Info

Date: Wednesday, March 30

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): USMNT +115 (bet $100 to win $115); Costa Rica +245 (bet $100 to win $245); draw +215

Preview

The USMNT did the hard work Sunday to move close to clinching a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Christian Pulisic's hat-trick headlined the 5-1 win over Panama that kept the Americans three points ahead of Costa Rica in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings.

The Americans padded their goal differential against Panama as well. The 10 goals between the USMNT and Costa Rica shape the narrative going into Wednesday. Costa Rica could conceivably win by six goals, but it is a difficult task against a USMNT defense that will likely sit back and has conceded only eight goals in its first 13 qualifiers.

Los Ticos could be more inclined to start a team of reserves because of that factor and the suspension peril that some key players are in.

Francisco Calvo, Bryan Ruiz and Celso Borges are among the Costa Ricans who would miss the intercontinental playoff if they picked up yellow cards Wednesday.

Any American players who pick up their second yellow cards in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Wednesday will have a clean slate going into the World Cup.

Still, Berhalter has a tricky balancing act on his hands when it comes to lineup selection.

The Americans are playing their third game in a week. The first occurred at altitude in Mexico City, and the second was an emotionally charged home contest in Orlando, Florida. The USMNT head coach should rotate his squad to bring some fresh legs into the starting XI. Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan fit that description and could add energy to what may be a game dominated by defense.

Pulisic, Tyler Adams and others could be used for the first 60 minutes or so to ensure no chaos ensues. After that point, Berhalter could bring on more substitutes to avoid exhaustion for some of his stars who have played major roles over the past week.

The USMNT should qualify alongside Mexico on Wednesday night. El Tri play host to El Salvador and need one point to finish in the top three.

Canada locked in its spot in the World Cup field Sunday. The Canadians finish up the 14-game qualifying slate against Panama. Jamaica and Honduras, two squads with no chance of making the World Cup, face off in the other CONCACAF match.

