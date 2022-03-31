2022 McDonald's All-American Game Stars Who Will Make an Instant Impact in CBB

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In its triumphant return from a two-year hiatus, the 2022 McDonald's All-American Boys Game featured 24 of the nation's top-ranked college basketball prospects.

Dariq Whitehead earned MVP honors, while fellow Duke commit Mark Mitchell and Villanova-bound Cam Whitmore each scored a game-high 19 points. Whitehead and Whitmore keyed the 105-81 victory for the East squad over Mitchell and the West.

Given their billing, it's fair to expect most of the 24 players to contribute as freshmen next season.

However, we're focused on the best performers from the exhibition—which took place Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago—and laying out early expectations of their roles in 2022-23.