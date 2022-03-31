2022 McDonald's All-American Game Stars Who Will Make an Instant Impact in CBBMarch 31, 2022
2022 McDonald's All-American Game Stars Who Will Make an Instant Impact in CBB
In its triumphant return from a two-year hiatus, the 2022 McDonald's All-American Boys Game featured 24 of the nation's top-ranked college basketball prospects.
Dariq Whitehead earned MVP honors, while fellow Duke commit Mark Mitchell and Villanova-bound Cam Whitmore each scored a game-high 19 points. Whitehead and Whitmore keyed the 105-81 victory for the East squad over Mitchell and the West.
Given their billing, it's fair to expect most of the 24 players to contribute as freshmen next season.
However, we're focused on the best performers from the exhibition—which took place Tuesday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago—and laying out early expectations of their roles in 2022-23.
Dariq Whitehead, Duke
Dariq Whitehead is in a favorable spot to play right away for the ACC regular-season champions.
Depending on stay-or-go decisions, Duke will probably have a few starting spots open this offseason. And it's not like the Blue Devils used a deep rotation in 2021-22, either.
That's certainly no problem—they reached the Final Four, after all—but it means any number of departures is a sizable hit. Duke may need to replace top perimeter contributors AJ Griffin, Wendell Moore Jr. and potentially Trevor Keels, and the Blue Devils don't have a bunch of returning underclassmen queued up to replace them.
Whitehead, the McDAAG MVP, finished the All-Star contest with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Cam Whitmore, Villanova
Whitehead shared the floor with Cam Whitmore, who also put together a convincing case for MVP recognition. He collected 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a very impressive blocked shot in less than 20 minutes on the floor.
Sounds exactly like a Jay Wright player.
Routinely one of the nation's slowest-paced teams, Villanova has relied on efficiency over volume and become a powerhouse. After winning national championships in both 2016 and 2018—along with five Big East regular-season and four tournament crowns since 2016—the Wildcats returned to the Final Four in 2022.
Whitmore will likely be more of a complementary piece in 2022-23, but his two-way contributions will demand a role.
Mark Mitchell, Duke
As a starter or reserve?
That's the main question for Mark Mitchell, who's committed to Duke with a definite path for immediate minutes but an unclear role. Both the stay-or-go decisions mentioned earlier and the arrival of top-three overall prospects Dereck Lively II and Kyle Filipowski will impact how big of a role Mitchell has.
Mitchell's best-case scenario is absorbing Griffin's role as the lengthy wing with perimeter range. He knocked down 2-of-3 triples and had a game-high 19 points in Chicago.
However, it's also possible soon-to-be coach Jon Scheyer prefers the 6'8" Mitchell as a small-ball 4 off the bench. That would be particularly feasible if Keels returns with Jeremy Roach, Whitehead, incoming three-point weapon Jaden Schutt and possibly a transfer addition.
Either way, though, Mitchell should be a valuable piece of Duke's rotation as Scheyer replaces Mike Krzyzewski.
Chris Livingston, Kentucky
After seeing John Calipari dive into the transfer portal last year, consider the necessary asterisk. Kentucky's roster may look considerably different later in the offseason.
Chris Livingston has an opportunity to start for the 'Cats, though.
Next season, Kentucky could lean into a small lineup with the 6'6" Livingston as a 4. In theory, he'd provide more creativity for an offense—as the loss to Saint Peter's again exposed—that needs it. He tallied 13 points with two triples and dished five assists, also grabbing six rebounds during the showcase.
Even if Calipari sticks with a traditional lineup, Livingston can offer an athletic spark and physical presence off the bench.
Amari Bailey, UCLA
Tyger Campbell is a steady hand in the backcourt, but he's not a dynamic playmaker off the dribble. UCLA fans are envisioning Amari Bailey soaring into the role as a freshman, though.
Bailey has showed that ability to explode toward the rim in high school and provided a couple of glimpses in the All-American game. He ended the exhibition with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting and drew a foul at the rim, also corralling six rebounds on the night.
At least for now, the upside of Bailey's role is capped by Johnny Juzang's decision. Although he will probably pursue the NBA, that's not as certain as it seemed entering the 2021-22 season.
No matter that outcome, though, UCLA's backcourt will become a more diverse unit with Bailey.
Recruiting information via 247Sports. Statistics courtesy of KenPom.com or Sports-Reference.com, unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.